PSW’s ‘Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Programme’ takes place in Peshawar

Press Release Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:53am

PESHAWAR: The latest onsite event under Pakistan Single Window (PSW)’s ‘Khadijah Women Entrepreneurship Program’ took place in Peshawar on February 11th, 2025.

Supported by LMKT and National Incubation Centre (NIC) Peshawar, the event brought together over 50 women traders and entrepreneurs from Peshawar and surrounding areas, providing them with vital information and training on crucial aspects of cross-border trade, including the use of digital platforms for international marketing and B2B connectivity, e-commerce, customs procedures, and access to finance for scaling up businesses for exports.

The event featured Rabia Basri, President of the Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry (WCCI) Peshawar, as the chief guest. During her address, she emphasized the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs and highlighted the role of initiatives like the Khadijah program in creating opportunities for women to enter the international market. “We are excited to see the Khadijah program in Peshawar and are committed to supporting women in scaling their businesses for exports. By creating a more inclusive and equitable economic landscape, we can unlock the potential of women entrepreneurs in this region,” she said.

The event also included sessions led by industry experts, offering practical insights and guidance on topics like international marketing and branding, e-commerce, Tradeverse, the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP), and access to finance and global markets. These sessions were aimed at equipping women entrepreneurs with the tools they need to succeed in cross-border trade.

