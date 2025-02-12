Rs40m for uplift work of Kot Lakhpat approved

LAHORE: Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal presided over the 168th meeting of the Board of Directors. The board approved the maintenance of various roads in Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate Kot Lakhpat at a cost of Rs.40 million and the laying of a new pipeline for drainage of sewerage water in Multan Industrial Estate at a cost of Rs.240 million.

Secretary Industries and Commerce Umar Masud and Special Secretary Sahibzadi Waseema Umer participated in the meeting via video link.

The Board also approved the minutes of the 167th BOD meeting. While speaking at the occasion, Chairman PIEDMC Javed Iqbal said that available resources are being fully utilized to provide the best facilities to the industrialists and to create ease of doing business for them.

