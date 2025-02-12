Plea against Peca: IHC asks AGP to assist the court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to assist in a petition filed by Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) against the controversial Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas on Tuesday heard the PFUJ’s petition, contending that the amendments violate constitutional rights and restricts press freedom.

Advocate Imran Shafique appeared on behalf of the journalists’ union, while IHC Bar Association (IHCBA) President Riasat Ali Azad was also present.

During the hearing, the petitioners’ counsel urged the court to suspend the law, prompting the IHC to issue a notice to the attorney general.

He argued that if the law is enforced, journalists and the media will be left reporting only on the weather.

He submitted that the changes in the PECA were passed in haste, with errors in legal drafting, including duplicated and contradictory sections. “If PECA is enforced, journalists will have nothing left to report except the weather,” he said.

Riyasat Ali pointed out serious legal inconsistencies in the law. He contended that the law violated Articles 19 and 19A of the Constitution, which guarantee freedom of speech and access to information.

Justice Minhas asked whether stopping fake news should be a priority. “Fake news is indeed a problem,” he noted.

PFUJ President Afzal Butt told that journalists oppose misinformation, but media regulation must not infringe on fundamental rights. “We support responsible journalism, but censorship disguised as regulation is unacceptable,” he said.

The PFUJ through its President Afzal Butt moved the court through Advocate Imran Shafique and termed the government’s measure as an assault on media freedom. The journalist body contended that the PECA (Amendment) Act is unconstitutional and illegal; hence, the court should conduct judicial review on it.

The petition said that the PECA (Amendment) 2025 increased the government control and restrictions on freedom of speech. It said that the PECA law violated Article 19 and 19(A) of the Constitution as well. Therefore, it pleaded, the law should be suspended. It added, “The PECA (Amendment) gave the government unlimited censorship powers; criminalising fake news without due process is unconstitutional and a violation of the media freedom.”

The PFUJ said that the law infringed international human rights as well as digital rights in Pakistan. The petition read: “…a writ may be issued declaring that the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025 is unconstitutional, being violative of the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution, due process, fair trial, and the concept of regulatory independence, as well as the doctrines of fairness, proportionality, reasonableness, and constitutional limitations or restrictions, hence void, and liable to be struck down.”

Therefore, the PFUJ prayed that the respondents may be restrained and prevented from employing the coercive powers under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2025, in general, and against the journalist community, in particular till final disposal of the instant petition.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite period.

