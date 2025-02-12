AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

Policy on terrorism, foreign occupation remains unchanged: FO

Naveed Siddiqui Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:17am

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s policy on terrorism and foreign occupation remains unchanged.

We regret that certain media circles through a quaint spin have tried to distort and misrepresent Pakistan’s position on the subject. This also misinterprets OIC and international consensus on counter-terrorism and foreign occupation, said FO spokesperson in a statement.

In response to questions from media regarding Pakistan’s position on terrorism and foreign occupation, the spokesperson stated during the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts” held on 10 February 2025, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan said that: “We must address the root causes of terrorism that include poverty, injustice and prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination to peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien rule, such as in the occupied territories of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Without addressing the root causes, we can hope for little success if our focus remains restricted to the consequences of such policies.“

Pakistan and the OIC have long emphasized the need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism approach that addresses the root causes of terrorism, including conflict resolution, the end of foreign occupation, opposition to oppression, and efforts to eradicate poverty while promoting sustainable economic growth and development.

The spokesperson said this stance also aligns with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 60/288 on the “Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.”

Moreover, alongside the OIC, Pakistan has consistently maintained that any definition of terrorism must clearly distinguish between acts of terrorism and the legitimate struggles of peoples under foreign or colonial occupation for self-determination and national liberation.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Foreign Office terrorism UNSC counter terrorism Policy on terrorism foreign occupation

Comments

200 characters

Policy on terrorism, foreign occupation remains unchanged: FO

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories