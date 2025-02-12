Policy on terrorism, foreign occupation remains unchanged: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s policy on terrorism and foreign occupation remains unchanged.

We regret that certain media circles through a quaint spin have tried to distort and misrepresent Pakistan’s position on the subject. This also misinterprets OIC and international consensus on counter-terrorism and foreign occupation, said FO spokesperson in a statement.

In response to questions from media regarding Pakistan’s position on terrorism and foreign occupation, the spokesperson stated during the UN Security Council briefing on “Threats to international peace & security caused by terrorist acts” held on 10 February 2025, the Permanent Representative of Pakistan said that: “We must address the root causes of terrorism that include poverty, injustice and prolonged unresolved conflicts, foreign occupation and denial of the right to self-determination to peoples under colonial and foreign domination and alien rule, such as in the occupied territories of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.

Without addressing the root causes, we can hope for little success if our focus remains restricted to the consequences of such policies.“

Pakistan and the OIC have long emphasized the need for a comprehensive counter-terrorism approach that addresses the root causes of terrorism, including conflict resolution, the end of foreign occupation, opposition to oppression, and efforts to eradicate poverty while promoting sustainable economic growth and development.

The spokesperson said this stance also aligns with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 60/288 on the “Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.”

Moreover, alongside the OIC, Pakistan has consistently maintained that any definition of terrorism must clearly distinguish between acts of terrorism and the legitimate struggles of peoples under foreign or colonial occupation for self-determination and national liberation.

