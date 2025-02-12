AIRLINK 191.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.42%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

Under-5 clinic inaugurated with Unicef’s support

Recorder Report Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:28am

LAHORE: In a significant step towards strengthening child healthcare services, a newly established Under-5 Clinic was inaugurated at Mayo Hospital Lahore with the support of Unicef.

This state-of-the-art facility aims to address the pressing need for basic health services for minors, ensuring quality medical care for children under five.

The clinic was inaugurated by Dr Gunter Boussery, Chief Health Unicef Pakistan, who was joined by Prof Dr Imran, Registrar of King Edward Medical University (KEMU), Prof Dr Haroon Hamid, Head of the Pediatrics Department at KEMU, Dr Safina Abdullovea, MNCH Manager UNICEF Pakistan, and Dr Qurat ul Ain Ahmed, Health Team Lead Unicef Punjab and others.

The newly established Under-5 Clinic will provide essential healthcare services, including medical consultations and medicines for young patients, ensuring access to critical care for vulnerable children.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Dr Gunter Boussery commended Mayo Hospital’s administration for their tireless efforts in managing the overwhelming patient load despite limited resources. He reaffirmed Unicef’s commitment to supporting child-focused initiatives that promote the health and well-being of young children across Pakistan.

Prof Dr Imran, KEMU Registrar, praised Unicef’s continuous support in not only establishing the new clinic but also enhancing other child healthcare initiatives.

Prof Dr Haroon Hamid provided an overview of Mayo Hospital’s facilities and its collaboration with King Edward Medical University, highlighting the institution’s ongoing efforts to improve paediatric care.

Following the ceremony, Dr Gunter Boussery and other distinguished guests inaugurated the Under-5 Clinic and toured its various sections. The UNICEF team, led by Dr Haroon Hamid, also visited the Paediatric Emergency and Nursery units, gaining firsthand insight into the hospital’s child healthcare services.

