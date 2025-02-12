‘Punjab is committed to fostering business-friendly policies’

LAHORE: Punjab Finance Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has reaffirmed the Punjab government’s commitment to fostering business-friendly policies, promoting trade and unlocking global investment opportunities.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Azerbaijan Trade House on Tuesday, he emphasised that substantial investments are being made to facilitate industrial growth and improve the ease of doing business across the province.

He averred that the opening of the Azerbaijan Trade House is a landmark initiative that will significantly strengthen bilateral trade and cultural ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.

He highlighted that this platform will create new investment and business opportunities, allowing traders and entrepreneurs from both nations to expand their networks, increase trade volumes and establish long-term economic partnerships.

He also shed light on Punjab’s investment-friendly policies, mentioning the Chief Minister’s Aasan Karobar Finance Scheme and Aasan Karobar Card as game-changing initiatives. “These schemes aim to empower traders and industrialists by providing interest-free loans, with the government covering the markup costs. Additionally, Rs48 billion has been allocated for the Aasan Karobar Card, ensuring financial support for small traders and businesses,” he added.

The Minister further elaborated on Punjab’s efforts to modernise its industrial landscape. He said that Rs3 billion is being invested in the development of Garment City, which will boost the textile industry, enhance exports, and create thousands of jobs. “Similarly, Rs10 billion has been approved for the Central Business District, a strategic move to revitalise economic activity. Additionally, the National Security and Technology Institute (NSIT) is being established in Lahore to train world-class experts in Artificial Intelligence, software development and digital finance,” he added.

Inviting Azerbaijani investors to explore Punjab’s thriving market, he pointed out tremendous opportunities in textiles, agriculture, information technology and energy sectors. He underscored that economic success is not just about increasing trade volumes — it is about leveraging technology, enhancing human capital, and fostering innovation.

He expressed confidence that the Azerbaijan Trade House will be a cornerstone of economic cooperation, strengthening the deep-rooted friendship between Pakistan and Azerbaijan. He reiterated Punjab’s commitment to fostering stronger trade, investment, and cultural ties between the two brotherly nations.

