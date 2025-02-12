AIRLINK 191.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-0.34%)
BOP 11.34 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (4.71%)
CNERGY 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
FCCL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.52%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
FLYNG 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.34%)
HUBC 132.75 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (0.62%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.89%)
KOSM 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
MLCF 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.31%)
OGDC 208.60 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.2%)
PACE 6.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
PIAHCLA 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
PIBTL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
POWER 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.01%)
PPL 182.50 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (1.16%)
PRL 35.12 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.03%)
PTC 24.49 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.98%)
SEARL 105.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.3%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.74%)
SYM 18.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.72%)
TELE 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
TPLP 12.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.81%)
TRG 66.61 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.76%)
WAVESAPP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.64%)
YOUW 3.83 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 11,998 Increased By 53.1 (0.44%)
BR30 35,994 Increased By 334.3 (0.94%)
KSE100 113,319 Increased By 308.8 (0.27%)
KSE30 35,467 Increased By 72.6 (0.21%)
Feb 12, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-02-12

Sanam Javed asked to appear before LHC today

Recorder Report Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday asked the PTI social media activist Sanam Javed to appear before the court on Wednesday (today) on her petition challenging a show-cause notice issued by an antiterrorism court.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelam inquired about the petitioner’s presence, asking, “Where is Sanam Javed?” Her lawyer responded that she was on her way.

The bench then adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (today) and asked the petitioner to appear before the court.

The petitioner argued that the antiterrorism court issued a show-cause notice to her guarantor after she failed to appear before the court in a May 9 riots case.

She said the notice was unjustified and asked the court to quash the trial court’s order.

Lahore High Court PTI Sanam Javed

