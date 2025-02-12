Sanam Javed asked to appear before LHC today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday asked the PTI social media activist Sanam Javed to appear before the court on Wednesday (today) on her petition challenging a show-cause notice issued by an antiterrorism court.

Earlier, the bench headed by Chief Justice Aalia Neelam inquired about the petitioner’s presence, asking, “Where is Sanam Javed?” Her lawyer responded that she was on her way.

The bench then adjourned the hearing till Wednesday (today) and asked the petitioner to appear before the court.

The petitioner argued that the antiterrorism court issued a show-cause notice to her guarantor after she failed to appear before the court in a May 9 riots case.

She said the notice was unjustified and asked the court to quash the trial court’s order.

