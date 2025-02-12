AIRLINK 191.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.37%)
Pakistan

7th International Punjabi Conference starts at LCWU

Recorder Report Published February 12, 2025 Updated February 12, 2025 08:47am

LAHORE: 7th International Punjabi Conference started here at Lahore College for Women university (LCWU) bringing together prominent intellectuals, scholars, and cultural ambassadors from across the globe.

Experts from the USA, Canada and Norway gathered to discuss the preservation, promotion, and academic study of Punjabi language, literature, and culture.

Dean faculty of Islamic learnings and Oriental languages Prof Dr Faleeha Kazmi was the chief guest at the inaugural session.

The delegates from abroad attending the conference are Prof Dr Harjinder Singh, Prof Dr Charanjit Singh, Ajaib Singh Chatha, Ranjeet Singh Rana, Sardul Singh Thiara, Santoke Singh Sandhu, Rupinder Kaur, Harkiran Kaur Sandhu, Dr Harjap Singh Sandhu, Prabhjot Singh, Hakumat Singh, and Balvinder Singh Chattha.

The delegates focused on Punjabi identity, literature, folklore, and linguistic research. It featured panel discussions, research paper presentations, book launches, poetry readings, theatrical performances, and music sessions — all aimed at reinforcing the importance of Punjabi as a vibrant and evolving language.

Dr Faleeha Kazmi emphasised the need for collective efforts in promoting Punjabi as a mother tongue. She highlighted how conferences like these play a crucial role in passing on linguistic and cultural heritage to younger generations.

