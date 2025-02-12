Use of AI in controlling environmental crime in Pakistan

Pakistan ranks 179th in the EPI, with 25.5 points, slipping down 4 spots in the past decade. With regard to eco-system vitality, Pakistan stands at 173rd rank, and for biodiversity protection it ranks 158th.

While marine protection, with low scores for Marine KBA Protection and Marine Habitat Protection, shows little change, terrestrial biodiversity is slightly better. Terrestrial KBA Protection ranks 82nd.

Air quality remains another critical concern: on Air Pollution, Pakistan stands at 166th, while on Ozone Exposure it is 178th. Water and sanitation concerns are also operational, with the country standing at 136 regarding sanitation and drinking water, where limited progress has been made in the waste management of wastewater.

Climate change mitigation is weak, ranked 150th, with growing emissions both in carbon dioxide and methane. Waste management indicates mixed results, with a relatively good ranking of 40 in Waste Generation Per Capita, though rather poor in terms of Waste Recovery Rate (ranked at 101).

The overall data point to a decaying environmental crisis highly marked in pollution control, biodiversity preservation, and climate change mitigation, requiring immediate intervention for a sustainable future.

On the issues related to environmental protection, Pakistan has signed international agreements, i.e., UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), 1994; Montreal Protocol on Ozone Depleting Substances; Basel Convention on Biological Diversity, 1994; International Convention to Combat Desertification, 1994.

As Pakistan was experiencing industrial changes with the passage of time, some environmental practices have become serious issues in regard to its health, economy and biodiversity. Consequently, these negative variations in the healthy practice of environment have been criminalized in Pakistan.

The list of such crimes includes illegal logging and poaching of endangered species, toxic waste dumping without any regulation, and extraction of oil and many natural resources. The conventional ways of curbing environmental crimes have already been proven ineffective, and the need for a shift in approach is dire.

Recent developments in technology, especially Artificial Intelligence, have the potential to muster up new ways to tackle the aforementioned problems.

Environmental crime: Definitions and facts:

The natural wealth of Pakistan is rich but exploited and misused illicitly for years and years. There are numerous types of environment-related crimes such as deforestation, illicit trading in wildlife, illicit mining and pollution, and these are Pakistan’s most significant environment-related crimes.

Deforestation through illicit trading in wood is in full swing in the north, specifically in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and causing havoc in locally bounded ecologies and environment in a big way. In a similar manner, hunting and illicit trading in wildlife, even in national parks, is danger-wise impacting many species such as markhor and snow leopard in Khunjerab National Park.

Also, urban industries such as chemicals and textiles generate a lot of industrial pollution, and contribute towards water and air pollution. Illegal and unregulated garbage disposal, mining, and overexploitation of groundwater are a few crimes.

Role of AI in combating environmental crime:

The use of AI is beneficial in processing high volumes of information and delivering thoughtful options in a timely manner. In Pakistan, it can go a long way in environmentally focused crime in that it can make increased observation, imposition, and implementations of policies easier. AI can be beneficial in such a way.

AI satellite and drone technology can be utilized for real-time tracking of forests and wildlife. For example, deep forests can be located when and if any poachers enter them, or AI can identify use of illegal deforesting with satellite data. Trends and abnormalities can be understood through machine learning that humans cannot perceive. It fortifies effectiveness of powers of authorities in acting in a timely manner towards illegal activity with a minimum of any sort of damage.

AI can go a long way in tracking forests, but it can do a lot more. AI can even monitor endangered species. To monitor activity in wildlife, AI camera traps can even be installed in national parks. AI can then scan through such photographs with algorithms to identify species captured and scan for any sign of illicit hunting. That aids in protecting endangered species and supplements conservation in wildlife.

Predictive analytics for crime hot spot identification

Following in the path of such experiences with illicit sawmilling and mining, AI intelligence also identifies trends and hotspots for a crime, and then such can subsequently be tackled in a smarter way by the agency through smarter use of assets: target patrols for preventing a crime in anticipation.

For instance, with a consideration of such illicit activity’s geography, activity seasonality, and other socio-economic factors, AI can make a prediction regarding when and where illicit mining will take place.

Automation of compliance with environmental Regulation:

AI can be utilised for environment compliance automation in checking in terms of environment laws. All industries in Pakistan dispose of untreated sewage in rivers and vent out toxic fumes in the atmosphere.

AI-powered machines, with sensors and other tracking devices, can detect at any time near when it is being perpetrated. For instance, AI can detect air in industries for early warnings when perilous pollutants go to perilous concentrations. AI can make governments apply environment laws and even issue penalties to companies not behaving in compliance with laws.

Second, AI-powered networks with integration with IT can make a contribution towards creating smart networks for environment observation. Those networks can report directly to government departments regarding pollution levels, etc., and in a speedy manner

Data-driven policy making

AI can even make policy decisions in terms of environment analysis through processing big datasets. AI can utilize governments and NGOs in putting together a variety of sources of information including satellite images, environment sensors, and historical documents in a quest for comprehending emerging environment trends. AI can then make it easier for policymakers to make effective decisions in terms of managing resources, zone legislation, and conservation programmes.

For instance, AI can be used in evaluating effectiveness in present environment policies and providing recommendations for improvement in them. AI can even make a contribution towards planning for development in a sustainable manner through determination of regions most at risk for environment degradation, and hence, enable policymakers to direct funds towards regions in immediate need of intervention.

Public awareness and mobilisation

AI can even be utilized in raising awareness and mobilising citizens for fighting environment-related offences. AI-powered platforms and web portals can be designed for citizen reporting of events of environment-related offences, such as illegal dumping, tree cutting, and hunting animals in forests in an illicit manner.

The secondary important role of AI systems is awareness of citizens towards conservation of the environment. By default, virtual assistants, even chatbots, providing environment-related information such as information about laws, best practice-related information, and others about illicit behavior and its contribution towards the environment could simply be communicated. In such a case, AI is seen to evoke awareness and instill a sense of accountability in protecting the environment in a citizen.

Challenges and limitations:

Notwithstanding its potential, its application towards environment-related crime, however, is not free of weaknesses. To start with, availability and quality become a problem. AI requires timely and proper information, and such a state cannot always dominate in underdeveloped and rural regions of the country. Inability to report in a uniform manner and lack of uniform environment-related information lead to compromised performance of AI tools.

Second, investments in manpower and infrastructure must be borne. AI technology will require tremendous investment in training, development, and infrastructure, out of Pakistan’s thin budget for its underfunded environment departments. There is a lack of trained manpower for AI system installation, maintenance, and development for environment observation, as well.

A source of such resistance can also arise in terms of industries and communities that depend on such illicit operations, such as logging and mining. Socio-economic barriers such as these cannot, in any case, be resolved through technological interventions alone; political will and mobilization at a community level must, in addition, occur in enactments regarding the environment.

Conclusion:

Artificial intelligence can contribute a lot towards Pakistan’s campaign for a cleaner environment and less environment-related crime. AI introduces new avenues for safeguarding the environment, such as real-time tracking and predictive analysis, and even compliance regulation through automation. In order to utilize AI in full, Pakistan will, however, have to overcome a few significant impediments in terms of infrastructure, manpower, and native hesitation. It is through investing in AI technology and a culture of accountability that Pakistan can build a future for a cleaner, crimeless environment.

