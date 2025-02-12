AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-02-12

ECP: Why the delay?

Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

EDITORIAL: Why is it that more than a year has passed since the 2023 general elections, yet the resolution of election-related disputes remains incomplete?

The Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP’s) admission that it has yet to decide on a significant number of cases raises serious concerns about the efficiency and impartiality of the electoral process.

Such prolonged delays cast a long shadow over Pakistan’s democratic credentials and undermine confidence in the country’s electoral institutions.

Election tribunals are established precisely to ensure that any irregularities, allegations of misconduct, or disputes over results are addressed in a timely manner.

A swift resolution is necessary not only to uphold electoral integrity but also to prevent prolonged political instability.

However, in Pakistan, electoral disputes have long been plagued by unnecessary delays, procedural bottlenecks, and, at times, deliberate complications. This time is no different. That a significant number of cases remain undecided after more than a year is a glaring failure.

The ECP, for its part, has cited various reasons for the delay, including legal complexities and an overwhelming caseload. But these justifications ring hollow. If the Election Commission was aware of the number of disputes likely to arise, it should have taken measures to expedite the process.

The cases in question directly impact parliamentary representation, and the longer they remain unresolved, the more they erode the credibility of the system. This is not merely an issue of administrative inefficiency; it is an indictment of the entire electoral adjudication framework.

Moreover, such delays create room for speculation. The perception that cases are being deliberately stalled to benefit certain political interests cannot be easily dismissed.

Historically, election-related litigation in Pakistan has often been seen as a tool to manipulate political outcomes rather than a genuine exercise in upholding democratic principles. This is why transparency and efficiency in the process are paramount. By failing to deliver timely verdicts, the ECP risks deepening public scepticism about its neutrality.

The current situation also raises troubling questions about institutional preparedness. If the Election Commission struggles to resolve disputes within a reasonable timeframe, what does this say about its ability to conduct elections fairly?

What does it say about the judiciary’s role in overseeing electoral disputes? A credible democracy cannot function without a fair and efficient electoral dispute resolution mechanism.

In its present state, the ECP’s performance is far from satisfactory. The commission must take urgent steps to clear the backlog of pending cases and ensure that such delays are not repeated in future elections. This requires a combination of better resource allocation, streamlined procedures, and a commitment to transparency.

The political parties, too, have a responsibility. While they often criticise the ECP when decisions do not go in their favour, they must also push for electoral reforms that enhance the efficiency of dispute resolution.

Strengthening the legal framework, setting stricter timelines for decisions, and ensuring accountability in the process should be bipartisan priorities. A system where election results remain disputed for years is a broken system.

Ultimately, democracy is not just about casting votes; it is about ensuring that every vote counts and that every dispute is settled fairly and expeditiously.

The ECP’s failure to resolve these cases in a timely manner is not just a lapse in governance — it is an affront to the democratic process. If Pakistan is serious about strengthening its electoral system, the time for excuses is over.

The backlog must be cleared, and the integrity of the system must be restored before the next election cycle begins.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

ECP political instability General Elections 2024 election related disputes

Comments

200 characters

ECP: Why the delay?

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories