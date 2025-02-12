Trump’s hammer falls on transgender rights—III

Pharmaceutical companies and medical institutions have also entered the conversation, offering hormone therapy and surgical procedures to help individuals transition to their perceived gender identity.

The gender-affirming care industry, which includes hormone replacement therapy (HRT), puberty blockers, and sex reassignment surgeries, has grown into a multi-billion-dollar sector. Studies show that the cost of gender transition treatments can range from $10,000 to over $100,000, depending on the procedures involved.

President Trump, with his trademark unpredictable policies and thinking pattern, with one stroke of a pen, has reversed two decades of advocacy and transgender policies and sex transformation technologies back to zero.

Trump's hammer falls on transgender rights—II

After his executive order, many sex change clinics will be closed, many drug manufacturing companies and surgical procedures that were minting money will go bankrupt, the federal government will trash tons of stationery to change the word sex to gender in their forms and formulations, and the schools, hospitals, and jails will have to close down transgender facilities.

What Trump did reflected his conservative ideology and deeply religious inclinations. Though President Trump’s executive order has officially denied the existence of any gender beyond male and female and has halted federal funding for gender-affirming treatments, the notion of transgender identity is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

Hormone treatments and surgical procedures may move underground, while other countries could become destinations for gender transition surgeries.

Advocacy groups are expected to launch protracted legal battles, and Congress and the Senate will likely engage in serious debates on the issue. Human rights organizations may condemn the order as a violation of fundamental rights, arguing that individuals should have the freedom to make decisions regarding their bodies and gender identity.

Some critics may accuse the president of turning the US into a theocracy, while religious institutions may support his stance. While the executive order will undoubtedly impact the transgender movement, how society — particularly the transgender community and the rest of the world — reacts to it, is yet to be seen.

