Ignite showcases promising Pakistani startups at LEAP 2025

RIYADH: Ignite – National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, presents 10 of Pakistan’s most innovative startups at LEAP 2025, one of the world’s leading technology conferences. These startups, spanning AgriTech, FinTech, AI, SaaS, AR/VR, and CleanTech, reflect Pakistan’s commitment to technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

LEAP 2025 provides a global stage for Pakistani startups to engage with international investors, industry leaders, and potential partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for IT & Telecom, stated: “Pakistan is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub. Our participation in LEAP 2025 is a testament to our vibrant startup ecosystem, which is developing solutions with global impact. By supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, we aim to position Pakistan as a key player in the digital economy.”

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, added: “At Ignite, we are dedicated to enabling Pakistan’s brightest minds to transform ideas into scalable businesses. These startups are tackling real-world challenges with cutting-edge technology, and their presence at LEAP 2025 will open doors to international collaboration and investment.”

Ignite remains committed to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation by supporting startups, fostering innovation, and strengthening the country’s position in the global tech landscape.

