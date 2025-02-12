AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-12

Ignite showcases promising Pakistani startups at LEAP 2025

Press Release Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:21am

RIYADH: Ignite – National Technology Fund, under the Ministry of IT & Telecom, presents 10 of Pakistan’s most innovative startups at LEAP 2025, one of the world’s leading technology conferences. These startups, spanning AgriTech, FinTech, AI, SaaS, AR/VR, and CleanTech, reflect Pakistan’s commitment to technological advancement and entrepreneurship.

LEAP 2025 provides a global stage for Pakistani startups to engage with international investors, industry leaders, and potential partners.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister for IT & Telecom, stated: “Pakistan is rapidly emerging as a global technology hub. Our participation in LEAP 2025 is a testament to our vibrant startup ecosystem, which is developing solutions with global impact. By supporting innovation and entrepreneurship, we aim to position Pakistan as a key player in the digital economy.”

Adeel Aijaz Shaikh, CEO of Ignite, added: “At Ignite, we are dedicated to enabling Pakistan’s brightest minds to transform ideas into scalable businesses. These startups are tackling real-world challenges with cutting-edge technology, and their presence at LEAP 2025 will open doors to international collaboration and investment.”

Ignite remains committed to driving Pakistan’s digital transformation by supporting startups, fostering innovation, and strengthening the country’s position in the global tech landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Startups MOITT Ignite Pakistani startups LEAP 2025 in Riyadh LEAP 2025

Comments

200 characters

Ignite showcases promising Pakistani startups at LEAP 2025

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories