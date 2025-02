KARACHI: Gold prices inched up to new record levels - locally and internationally on Tuesday, as global bullion rates stood just over $2,900 per ounce, traders said.

Value of the precious metal rose by Rs100 and Rs86, reaching the highest ever mark of Rs303,100 per tola and Rs259,859 per 10 grams, respectively, according to All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association.

