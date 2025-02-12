AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-02-12

InsureImpact Conference begins today

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 07:18am

KARACHI: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is set to host the InsureImpact Conference Pakistan 2025 on Wednesday, (today) at a local hotel.

Themed “Fostering Collaboration, Engagement and Innovation – Journey to an Insured Pakistan,” the conference will bring together key stakeholders, including policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, and development partners, to discuss the future of Pakistan’s insurance sector.

SECP arranged a media engagement on holding of InsureImpact Conference Pakistan in Karachi on Tuesday.

Speaking ahead of the conference at Media workshop, SECP Chairman Akif Saeed emphasised the critical role of insurance in enhancing financial security, economic resilience, and risk mitigation.

“The insurance sector in Pakistan has immense potential to contribute to financial inclusion and economic stability”, he said adding that SECP remains committed to fostering an enabling environment through regulatory reforms, digital transformation, and stakeholder engagement to unlock this potential.“

Commissioner Insurance, SECP, Mujtaba Ahmad Lodhi, highlighted SECP’s efforts in modernizing insurance regulations, strengthening mandatory insurance enforcement, and enhancing industry oversight.

Director Insurance Waseem Khan delivered a brief presentation where he talked about the major developments since the holding of International InsureImpact Conference in 2023 including launch of 5-year plan, outreach and consultation with provincial authorities, identification of potential areas of growth and major regulatory developments.

