Pakistan strengthens its presence at AIMExpo 2025 with TDAP support

LAS VEGAS: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), in collaboration with the Trade and Investment Section Los Angeles, facilitated the successful participation of 14 leading Pakistani companies at the American International Motorcycle Expo (AIMExpo) 2025, held in Las Vegas from February 5-7.

AIMExpo, North America’s premier motorcycle and powersports trade event, provided a high-impact platform for Pakistani businesses to showcase their motorcycle apparel, accessories, and aftermarket parts to a global audience. Pakistan’s exhibitors attracted significant interest from industry professionals, manufacturers, and distributors, highlighting the country’s manufacturing excellence and competitive pricing in the global supply chain.

TDAP and the Trade Mission in Los Angeles played a pivotal role in coordinating, promoting, and facilitating Pakistan’s presence at the event.

Pakistani exhibitors reported strong business leads and promising trade opportunities, reaffirming Pakistan’s position as a reliable sourcing hub for high-quality motorcycle gear and accessories.

TDAP remain committed to enhancing Pakistan’s global trade footprint, supporting exporters, and facilitating participation in key international trade shows to drive economic growth.

