DPM invites UAE firms to invest in telecom sector

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday highlighting Pakistan’s conducive investment policies, invited Etisalat and (e&), the global technology group to make further investment in the country’s telecom sector.

The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Chief Executive Officer at e& life and e& international, Khalifa Al Shamsi in Dubai, a DPM’s Office news release said.

Chief Operations Officer e& International, Khaled Hegazy and officials from the Pakistan side were present during the meeting.