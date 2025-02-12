AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Technology

2025-02-12

Ministry for increased efficiency in AI field

Nuzhat Nazar
12 Feb, 2025

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Science and Technology has underscored the need for increased efficiency in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), emphasising its role in shaping Pakistan’s future technological landscape.

This statement was made during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology, chaired by Senator Kamil Ali Agha.

The committee reviewed the ministry’s overall performance, discussing key issues such as rightsizing, irregularities in appointments, and the role of various scientific bodies.

Members expressed concern over the delayed issuance of notifications for Senate-nominated representatives to organisations under the ministry, urging swift action to finalise the process.

The issue of rightsizing within the ministry was also debated with Senator Kamil Ali Agha, stressing that inefficiencies should not come at the cost of employees’ livelihoods.

He called for a comprehensive and feasible policy on restructuring, demanding details on vacancies, departmental closures, and employee reassignment.

The committee also evaluated the role of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), acknowledging its efforts to facilitate international agreements with Kuwait and China for the employment of Pakistani engineers.

Senator Kamil Ali Agha suggested that the PEC collaborate with industries and universities to equip engineers with relevant skills, particularly in light of the shifting dynamics of Pakistan’s textile industry.

Discussions extended to the Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and the Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC), with committee members recommending a 40 per cent increase in PSF’s human resource capacity to enhance its outreach. Senator Kamil Ali Agha further highlighted the importance of popularising science to benefit the general public.

Additionally, concerns were raised over irregularities in the appointment process for the head of the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

It was reported that the recruitment process had been completed, with the final decision now pending with the prime minister. The secretary clarified that media reports regarding the matter were misleading.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

