Economic challenges facing Balochistan: governor praises businesspeople for raising voice

KARACHI: Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel has said that the business community has raised its voice for Balochistan on economic grounds, and their voice is louder than that of politicians because, in an effective manner, politicians have not raised their voice for Balochistan. The real issue of Balochistan is the solution to its economy.

The provincial government will provide full cooperation to investors and traders in Balochistan. He expressed these views during a press conference and while addressing the Balochistan Summit on its second and final day at FPCCI.

Governor of Balochistan Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandokhel said that Balochistan’s biggest issue is not the industrial zone but unemployment. He highlighted the need for a major marketing and PR campaign for Balochistan to attract domestic and foreign direct investment (FDI) into Balochistan through assuring the investors and entrepreneurs full safety and security. People of Balochistan will be fully supporting the government in all such endeavours, he added.

The development of Gwadar is crucial. We will focus on mining, and the provincial government will fully cooperate with the business community. We are informing the federal government about the issues faced by Balochistan’s business community.

An important issue of Balochistan is the deterioration of the road network; however Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has assured us that improving the road network is the federal government’s top priority to prevent accidents. Additionally, Blue Economy, Electricity, and other important matters are also the responsibility of the federal government, and we hope to invite Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif to the next Balochistan Summit. He mentioned that by working together, we will take advantage of the investment opportunities in Blue Economy, Agriculture, and Special Economic Zones.

Chief Minister of Balochistan Mir Sarfaraz Bughti, while addressing via Zoom during the summit, assured that the road network would be improved, and that the Quetta-Zhob, Dera Ismail Khan, and Quetta-Karachi roads would be made dual carriageways.

He announced major steps to improve investor sentiment; infrastructure development and provision of industrial plots. He informed that his government is progressing with the establishment of the Bank of Balochistan and feasibility studies are underway. The provincial government will extend full support to the business community.

Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, has apprised that Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan have backed FPCCI’s landmark Balochistan Strategy Summit – aimed at identifying the root causes of the province’s economic, trade, investment, industry, business growth and law & order issues.

Atif Ikram Sheikh explained apex body’s stance that Balochistan needs special attention of the government vis-à-vis industrialization; waivers in taxes & duties; setting up, incentivization & operationalization of special economic zones (SEZs); establishing Bank of Balochistan on the lines of other provinces and maintenance of law & order – which is an absolute necessity for economic activities to flourish and attract investors.

S.M. Tanveer, Chief Patron of UBG, said that more than 70% of the obstacles and issues in investment in Balochistan were resolved by the Chief Minister of Balochistan during this summit. He mentioned that FPCCI organized the two-day summit, and the entire business community of Balochistan participated. In the next summit, we will also invite the Prime Minister. Federal issues will be resolved by the Governor of Balochistan, while provincial issues will be addressed by Chief Minister Sardar Farrukh Bughti. In light of the suggestions received during the summit, a book will be created containing recommendations, and these suggestions will be followed up with both the Balochistan government and the federal government.

Saqib Fayyaz Mughon stated that we consider Balochistan to be the future of Pakistan because Balochistan is the future of Pakistan’s trade and industry. Engineer Daru Khan Achakzai urged the federal government to prioritize solving the issues of Balochistan. He maintained that like Bank of Punjab (BoP); Bank of Khyber (BoK) and Sindh Bank, the federal and provincial governments should facilitate the establishment of the Bank of Balochistan (BoB) to make access to finance for setting up industries in Balochistan possible and viable. Only a full-fledged and dedicated bank can fill the yawning vacuum in business and industrial financing in the province, he added.

Haji Farooq Khan said that the development of Pakistan is tied to Balochistan.

Allahuddin Mari mentioned that the business community has committed to finding solutions to Balochistan’s issues, and the Governor and Chief Minister of Balochistan are fully supporting us. The situation in Balochistan is deteriorating due to unemployment, but if business conditions improve, unemployment can be eliminated.

Nasir Khan stated that now Balochistan will take care of all of Pakistan.

Former Chairman of the Marble Association Sanaullah Khan said that those who have been given mining leases for the last 20 years have done nothing, and these leases should be terminated and awarded to those who are willing to work.

Akhtar Kakar said that the situation in Balochistan is not bad; it is just propaganda.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Mughon, Vice President Haji Nasir Khan, Former President Engineer Daru Khan Achakzai, Haji Farooq Khan, Former Chief Minister of Balochistan Allahuddin Mari, Former Federal Minister Dr. Gohar Ijaz, Mian Zahid Hussain, Former Chairman of the Marble Association Sanaullah Khan, and others also addressed the gathering.

