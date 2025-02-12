KARACHI: On Monday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 50.484 billion and the number of lots traded was 42,680.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 29.403billion, followed by Platinum (PKR 6.746 billion), COTS (PKR 5.165 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 4.006billion), Silver (PKR 1.437billion), Crude Oil (PKR 1.162billion), Copper (PKR 799.755 million), Natural Gas (PKR 516.744 million), SP 500 (PKR 397.224 million), DJ (PKR 372.651 million), Brent (PKR 251.273 million), Palladium (PKR 139.455 million), Japan Equity (PKR 64.767 million)and Aluminium (PKR 20.676 million).

In Agricultural commodities, 16lots amounting to PKR 20.759 million were traded.

