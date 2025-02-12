AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Gold takes a breather after record run on trade war fears

Reuters Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped on Tuesday as investors booked profits following a record high, yet remained bullish amidst fears of a global trade war spurred by US President Donald Trump’s new tariffs. Spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,896.53 per ounce as of 08:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), after hitting a peak of $2,942.70 earlier in the session. US gold futures fell 0.4% to $2,923.50.

“Just seeing some profit-taking from the shorter term futures traders... the market’s becoming a bit overextended and just due for some downside corrective pressure and some chart consolidation,” said Jim Wyckoff, a senior market analyst at Kitco Metals.

Trump substantially raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to a flat 25% “without exceptions or exemptions” in a move he hopes will aid struggling industries in the United States but which also risks sparking a multi-front trade war.

Traders are keeping an eye on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony later in the day and Wednesday’s US inflation data for fresh clues on the interest rate outlook in the world’s largest economy.

A Reuters poll showed the Fed was expected to wait until next quarter before cutting rates again. Tariffs could fuel US inflation and postpone rate cuts.

“Higher than expected inflation readings could extend the rate pause by the Fed, which could cause gold’s performance to moderate in the short term,” said Ryan McIntyre, senior portfolio manager at Sprott Asset Management.

Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation, but higher interest rates dampen the non-yielding asset’s appeal. Given any new proclamations from President Trump, the potential uncertainty could sustain prices, and profit-taking scenarios, like today’s, might be seen by bullish traders as a buying opportunity during a price dip, Wyckoff said.

Elsewhere, gold leasing rates in India hit a record high, tracking the overseas market, where rates have jumped due to a supply crunch as banks divert the precious metal to the United States in a bid to avoid potential tariffs. Among other metals, spot silver fell 1.6% to $31.53 per ounce, platinum eased 0.8% to $986.20 and palladium shed 0.7% to $976.

