====================================================================================== Feb 11, 2025 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Feb-25 7-Feb-25 6-Feb-25 5-Feb-25 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105027 0.105068 0.105211 0.105121 Euro 0.79202 0.794538 0.79416 0.79691 Japanese yen 0.0050524 0.005063 0.005025 0.004965 U.K. pound 0.951844 0.953453 0.949313 0.958173 U.S. dollar 0.767461 0.765672 0.766564 0.764642 Algerian dinar 0.0056624 0.005667 0.005668 0.00566 Australian dollar 0.481352 0.481148 0.480099 0.477825 Botswana pula 0.0553339 0.055282 0.055193 0.054978 Brazilian real 0.133042 0.132509 0.131855 Brunei dollar 0.566308 0.566661 0.567699 0.565396 Canadian dollar 0.53551 0.535235 0.534902 Chilean peso 0.0007989 0.000791 0.000791 0.000782 Czech koruna 0.0316062 0.031649 0.031599 0.03169 Danish krone 0.106192 0.106506 0.106461 0.106829 Indian rupee 0.0087624 0.008753 0.008755 0.008766 Israeli New Shekel 0.215458 0.215682 0.215327 0.21521 Korean won 0.0005302 0.000529 0.000529 0.000523 Kuwaiti dinar 2.4857 2.48562 2.47858 Malaysian ringgit 0.171768 0.17241 0.173137 0.172605 Mauritian rupee 0.0161951 0.016285 0.0164 0.016299 Mexican peso 0.037257 0.037371 0.037053 New Zealand dollar 0.433615 0.434634 0.432443 Norwegian krone 0.068347 0.068118 0.068291 Omani rial 1.996 1.99366 1.98867 Peruvian sol 0.206436 0.206732 0.205992 Philippine peso 0.0132289 0.013189 0.013201 0.013092 Polish zloty 0.189272 0.189894 0.188748 0.189146 Qatari riyal 0.210841 0.210595 0.210066 Russian ruble 0.0079298 0.007871 0.00791 0.007798 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204656 0.204417 0.203905 Singapore dollar 0.566308 0.566661 0.567699 0.565396 South African rand 0.0414559 0.041549 0.041106 0.041069 Swedish krona 0.0702363 0.070397 0.070149 0.070161 Swiss franc 0.843178 0.844367 0.847172 0.847437 Thai baht 0.022655 0.022726 0.022771 0.022701 Trinidadian dollar 0.113213 0.113501 0.113401 U.A.E. dirham 0.208975 0.208731 0.208207 Uruguayan peso 0.017631 0.01763 0.017586 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

