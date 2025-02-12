WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Feb 11, 2025
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Feb-25 7-Feb-25 6-Feb-25 5-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105027 0.105068 0.105211 0.105121
Euro 0.79202 0.794538 0.79416 0.79691
Japanese yen 0.0050524 0.005063 0.005025 0.004965
U.K. pound 0.951844 0.953453 0.949313 0.958173
U.S. dollar 0.767461 0.765672 0.766564 0.764642
Algerian dinar 0.0056624 0.005667 0.005668 0.00566
Australian dollar 0.481352 0.481148 0.480099 0.477825
Botswana pula 0.0553339 0.055282 0.055193 0.054978
Brazilian real 0.133042 0.132509 0.131855
Brunei dollar 0.566308 0.566661 0.567699 0.565396
Canadian dollar 0.53551 0.535235 0.534902
Chilean peso 0.0007989 0.000791 0.000791 0.000782
Czech koruna 0.0316062 0.031649 0.031599 0.03169
Danish krone 0.106192 0.106506 0.106461 0.106829
Indian rupee 0.0087624 0.008753 0.008755 0.008766
Israeli New Shekel 0.215458 0.215682 0.215327 0.21521
Korean won 0.0005302 0.000529 0.000529 0.000523
Kuwaiti dinar 2.4857 2.48562 2.47858
Malaysian ringgit 0.171768 0.17241 0.173137 0.172605
Mauritian rupee 0.0161951 0.016285 0.0164 0.016299
Mexican peso 0.037257 0.037371 0.037053
New Zealand dollar 0.433615 0.434634 0.432443
Norwegian krone 0.068347 0.068118 0.068291
Omani rial 1.996 1.99366 1.98867
Peruvian sol 0.206436 0.206732 0.205992
Philippine peso 0.0132289 0.013189 0.013201 0.013092
Polish zloty 0.189272 0.189894 0.188748 0.189146
Qatari riyal 0.210841 0.210595 0.210066
Russian ruble 0.0079298 0.007871 0.00791 0.007798
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.204656 0.204417 0.203905
Singapore dollar 0.566308 0.566661 0.567699 0.565396
South African rand 0.0414559 0.041549 0.041106 0.041069
Swedish krona 0.0702363 0.070397 0.070149 0.070161
Swiss franc 0.843178 0.844367 0.847172 0.847437
Thai baht 0.022655 0.022726 0.022771 0.022701
Trinidadian dollar 0.113213 0.113501 0.113401
U.A.E. dirham 0.208975 0.208731 0.208207
Uruguayan peso 0.017631 0.01763 0.017586
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2025
Comments