AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
BOP 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.35%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.57%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
FLYNG 25.21 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.36%)
HUBC 131.93 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (2.03%)
HUMNL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.44%)
KEL 4.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.9%)
KOSM 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.34%)
MLCF 45.07 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.8%)
OGDC 208.19 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (3.59%)
PACE 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.64%)
PAEL 40.52 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.19%)
PIAHCLA 17.12 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.12%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
PPL 180.41 Increased By ▲ 8.53 (4.96%)
PRL 34.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.84%)
PTC 22.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.48%)
SEARL 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.16%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.22 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (2.52%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (5.64%)
TRG 66.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.18%)
WAVESAPP 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (6.55%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.51%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 12, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-02-12

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

======================================================================================
Feb 11, 2025
======================================================================================
                                Currency units per SDR           SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency                        10-Feb-25       7-Feb-25       6-Feb-25       5-Feb-25
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan                     0.105027       0.105068       0.105211       0.105121
Euro                              0.79202       0.794538        0.79416        0.79691
Japanese yen                    0.0050524       0.005063       0.005025       0.004965
U.K. pound                       0.951844       0.953453       0.949313       0.958173
U.S. dollar                      0.767461       0.765672       0.766564       0.764642
Algerian dinar                  0.0056624       0.005667       0.005668        0.00566
Australian dollar                0.481352       0.481148       0.480099       0.477825
Botswana pula                   0.0553339       0.055282       0.055193       0.054978
Brazilian real                   0.133042       0.132509       0.131855
Brunei dollar                    0.566308       0.566661       0.567699       0.565396
Canadian dollar                   0.53551       0.535235       0.534902
Chilean peso                    0.0007989       0.000791       0.000791       0.000782
Czech koruna                    0.0316062       0.031649       0.031599        0.03169
Danish krone                     0.106192       0.106506       0.106461       0.106829
Indian rupee                    0.0087624       0.008753       0.008755       0.008766
Israeli New Shekel               0.215458       0.215682       0.215327        0.21521
Korean won                      0.0005302       0.000529       0.000529       0.000523
Kuwaiti dinar                      2.4857                       2.48562        2.47858
Malaysian ringgit                0.171768        0.17241       0.173137       0.172605
Mauritian rupee                 0.0161951       0.016285         0.0164       0.016299
Mexican peso                     0.037257       0.037371       0.037053
New Zealand dollar               0.433615       0.434634                      0.432443
Norwegian krone                  0.068347       0.068118       0.068291
Omani rial                          1.996                       1.99366        1.98867
Peruvian sol                     0.206436       0.206732       0.205992
Philippine peso                 0.0132289       0.013189       0.013201       0.013092
Polish zloty                     0.189272       0.189894       0.188748       0.189146
Qatari riyal                     0.210841                      0.210595       0.210066
Russian ruble                   0.0079298       0.007871        0.00791       0.007798
Saudi Arabian riyal              0.204656                      0.204417       0.203905
Singapore dollar                 0.566308       0.566661       0.567699       0.565396
South African rand              0.0414559       0.041549       0.041106       0.041069
Swedish krona                   0.0702363       0.070397       0.070149       0.070161
Swiss franc                      0.843178       0.844367       0.847172       0.847437
Thai baht                        0.022655       0.022726       0.022771       0.022701
Trinidadian dollar               0.113213       0.113501       0.113401
U.A.E. dirham                    0.208975                      0.208731       0.208207
Uruguayan peso                   0.017631        0.01763       0.017586
======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

IMF SDR SDR per Currency unit

Comments

200 characters

Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights

Public money: ECC directs ministries, divisions to replace insurance with bank guarantee

Discos’ sell-off: PC inks FASA with A&M-led Consortium

Govt securities: SBP streamlines buyback process

Security deposit hike: Nepra comes down heavily on Discos

NA clears bill: Senate panel empowered to raise lawmakers’ salaries

Three NHC independent members: CCoSOEs approves appointment

Tax laws bill: NA panel defers Sec 114C until FBR system overhaul

Karachi’s properties: FBR overhauls valuation criteria

Aga Khan V succeeds father as head of Ismailis

PSMA drawn into talks: Govt acts to stabilise retail prices of sugar

Read more stories