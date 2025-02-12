Markets Print 2025-02-12
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 11, 2025) . ==================================== ...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 11, 2025) .
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 113,010.38
High: 113,233.41
Low: 111,834.21
Net Change: 1632.41
Volume (000): 244,302
Value (000): 20,545,645
Makt Cap (000) 3,481,105,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 21,760.46
NET CH (+) 146.26
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,377.84
NET CH (+) 269.00
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 30,441.92
NET CH (+) 118.58
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 18,562.59
NET CH (+) 299.61
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 11,563.95
NET CH (+) 374.15
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,241.16
NET CH (+) 14.53
------------------------------------
As on: 11-February-2025
====================================
