KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (February 11, 2025) .

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 113,010.38 High: 113,233.41 Low: 111,834.21 Net Change: 1632.41 Volume (000): 244,302 Value (000): 20,545,645 Makt Cap (000) 3,481,105,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 21,760.46 NET CH (+) 146.26 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,377.84 NET CH (+) 269.00 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 30,441.92 NET CH (+) 118.58 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 18,562.59 NET CH (+) 299.61 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 11,563.95 NET CH (+) 374.15 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,241.16 NET CH (+) 14.53 ------------------------------------ As on: 11-February-2025 ====================================

