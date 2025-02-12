KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 11, 2025)
=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National
Shalamar Oil Ship Corp. 09-02-2025
OP-2 Chemroad Disc Base Safan Marine 10-02-2025
Polaris Oil Service
OP-3 Hw Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2025
Otto HSFO Services
B-1 Paramita Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2025
Ethanol Services
B-4 HMS - Pakistan 10-02-2025
Yamook Navy
B-4 HMS - Pakistan 10-02-2025
Tabook Navy
B-8/B-9 Xin Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 10-02-2025
Fu Zhou Containers Line Pak
B-10/B-11 Li Dian 5 Disc General Seahawks 08-02-2025
Cargo
B-11/B-12 Great Disc General Legend Shipping &
Thalassa Cargo Logistics 07-02-2025
B-13/B-14 One Disc General Asia Marine 09-02-2025
Force Cargo
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 05-01-2025
Sulaiman Rice Shipping
Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 16-01-2025
Ahmad Rice Shipping
Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 16-01-2025
Fager 1 Strew Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl 09-02-2025
Dalian Containers Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1 Apl Dis/Load Cma Cgm 10-02-2025
Miami Containers Pakistan
Sapt-2 Hmm Dis/Load United Marine 10-02-2025
Promise Containers Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Addison 11-02-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping
Ital Universo 11-02-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
Zhong 11-02-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan Agency
Gsl Nicoletta 11-02-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan
Victoria May 11-02-2025 D/38480 General Cargo -
T-Rigel 12-02-2025 L/16000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping
Company
X-Press 12-02-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Capella Shipping Agency
Da Cui Yun 12-02-2025 D/1746 General Cosco Shipping
Cargo Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm
Columba 11-02-2025 Container Ship -
X-Press
Kohima 11-02-2025 Container Ship -
M.T Quetta 11-02-2025 Tanker -
HemmaBhum 11-02-2025 Container Ship -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Iskenderunm Rice East Feb 11th, 2025
Wind
MW-2 Maria Cement East Feb 10th, 2025
Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Chinooki Palm Alpine Feb 09th, 2025
oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Eleni-T Container GAC Feb 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO Kition-M Gasoline GAC Feb 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Kyra Canola Ocean Feb 09th, 2025
Zafira Seed Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chinooki Palm oil Alpine Feb 11th, 2025
Maria Cement East Wind -do-
Eleni-T Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Karlskrona Container MSC PAK Feb 11th, 2025
Clipper
Aegina Rice Ocean Service -do-
Corona Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kouros Queen Coal Ocean World -do-
DSM Landon Rice Star Shipping Waiting for Berths
CS Stira Rice Star Shipping -do-
Dumbledore Palm oil Alpine
Au Libra Palm oil Alpine -do-
Sea Legend Soya Bean Oil Alpine -do-
Falcon Royal Mogas Alpine -do-
Spike Soya Bean Seed Alpine -do-
Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do-
Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
DM Dragon Chemicals GSA Feb 11th, 2025
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
MSC Pamela Container MSC PAK -do-
Maersk
Cape Town Container GAC Feb 12th, 2025
=============================================================================
