Follow us

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 11, 2025)

============================================================================= Alongside East Wharf ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-1 M.T Disc Crude Pakistan National Shalamar Oil Ship Corp. 09-02-2025 OP-2 Chemroad Disc Base Safan Marine 10-02-2025 Polaris Oil Service OP-3 Hw Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2025 Otto HSFO Services B-1 Paramita Load Alpine Marine 10-02-2025 Ethanol Services B-4 HMS - Pakistan 10-02-2025 Yamook Navy B-4 HMS - Pakistan 10-02-2025 Tabook Navy B-8/B-9 Xin Dis/Load Cosco Shipping 10-02-2025 Fu Zhou Containers Line Pak B-10/B-11 Li Dian 5 Disc General Seahawks 08-02-2025 Cargo B-11/B-12 Great Disc General Legend Shipping & Thalassa Cargo Logistics 07-02-2025 B-13/B-14 One Disc General Asia Marine 09-02-2025 Force Cargo Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 05-01-2025 Sulaiman Rice Shipping Nmb-1 Al Load N.S 16-01-2025 Ahmad Rice Shipping Nmb-2 Al Load Wheat Latif Trading 16-01-2025 Fager 1 Strew Company ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Oocl Dis/Load Oocl 09-02-2025 Dalian Containers Pakistan ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-1 Apl Dis/Load Cma Cgm 10-02-2025 Miami Containers Pakistan Sapt-2 Hmm Dis/Load United Marine 10-02-2025 Promise Containers Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Addison 11-02-2025 D/L Container Oceansea Shipping Ital Universo 11-02-2025 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping Zhong 11-02-2025 D/L Container Sharaf Shipping Gu Ji Nan Agency Gsl Nicoletta 11-02-2025 D/L Container Gac Pakistan Victoria May 11-02-2025 D/38480 General Cargo - T-Rigel 12-02-2025 L/16000 Ethanol Eastwind Shipping Company X-Press 12-02-2025 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Capella Shipping Agency Da Cui Yun 12-02-2025 D/1746 General Cosco Shipping Cargo Line Pak ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Cma Cgm Columba 11-02-2025 Container Ship - X-Press Kohima 11-02-2025 Container Ship - M.T Quetta 11-02-2025 Tanker - HemmaBhum 11-02-2025 Container Ship - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Iskenderunm Rice East Feb 11th, 2025 Wind MW-2 Maria Cement East Feb 10th, 2025 Wind ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Chinooki Palm Alpine Feb 09th, 2025 oil ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Eleni-T Container GAC Feb 10th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO OIL TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FOTCO Kition-M Gasoline GAC Feb 11th, 2025 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Kyra Canola Ocean Feb 09th, 2025 Zafira Seed Service ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Chinooki Palm oil Alpine Feb 11th, 2025 Maria Cement East Wind -do- Eleni-T Container GAC -do- ============================================================================= OuterAnchorage ============================================================================= Karlskrona Container MSC PAK Feb 11th, 2025 Clipper Aegina Rice Ocean Service -do- Corona Palm oil Alpine -do- Kouros Queen Coal Ocean World -do- DSM Landon Rice Star Shipping Waiting for Berths CS Stira Rice Star Shipping -do- Dumbledore Palm oil Alpine Au Libra Palm oil Alpine -do- Sea Legend Soya Bean Oil Alpine -do- Falcon Royal Mogas Alpine -do- Spike Soya Bean Seed Alpine -do- Asia Liberty Palm oil Alpine -do- Kathrine Kosan Chemicals Alpine ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= DM Dragon Chemicals GSA Feb 11th, 2025 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- MSC Pamela Container MSC PAK -do- Maersk Cape Town Container GAC Feb 12th, 2025 =============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025