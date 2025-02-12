AIRLINK 192.01 Increased By ▲ 5.70 (3.06%)
Markets Print 2025-02-12

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 12 Feb, 2025 06:17am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Tuesday (February 11, 2025) 

=============================================================================
Alongside East Wharf
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-1              M.T            Disc Crude     Pakistan National
                  Shalamar       Oil            Ship Corp.         09-02-2025
OP-2              Chemroad       Disc Base      Safan Marine       10-02-2025
                  Polaris        Oil            Service
OP-3              Hw             Load           Alpine Marine      10-02-2025
                  Otto           HSFO           Services
B-1               Paramita       Load           Alpine Marine      10-02-2025
                                 Ethanol        Services
B-4               HMS            -              Pakistan           10-02-2025
                  Yamook                        Navy
B-4               HMS            -              Pakistan           10-02-2025
                  Tabook                        Navy
B-8/B-9           Xin            Dis/Load       Cosco Shipping     10-02-2025
                  Fu Zhou        Containers     Line Pak
B-10/B-11         Li Dian 5      Disc General   Seahawks           08-02-2025
                                 Cargo
B-11/B-12         Great          Disc General   Legend Shipping &
                  Thalassa       Cargo          Logistics          07-02-2025
B-13/B-14         One            Disc General   Asia Marine        09-02-2025
                  Force          Cargo
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S                05-01-2025
                  Sulaiman       Rice           Shipping
Nmb-1             Al             Load           N.S                16-01-2025
                  Ahmad          Rice           Shipping
Nmb-2             Al             Load Wheat     Latif Trading      16-01-2025
                  Fager 1        Strew          Company
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Oocl           Dis/Load       Oocl               09-02-2025
                  Dalian         Containers     Pakistan
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-1            Apl            Dis/Load       Cma Cgm            10-02-2025
                  Miami          Containers     Pakistan
Sapt-2            Hmm            Dis/Load       United Marine      10-02-2025
                  Promise        Containers     Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Addison           11-02-2025     D/L Container              Oceansea Shipping
Ital Universo     11-02-2025     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
Zhong             11-02-2025     D/L Container                Sharaf Shipping
Gu Ji Nan                                                              Agency
Gsl Nicoletta     11-02-2025     D/L Container                   Gac Pakistan
Victoria May      11-02-2025     D/38480 General Cargo                      -
T-Rigel           12-02-2025     L/16000 Ethanol            Eastwind Shipping
                                                                      Company
X-Press           12-02-2025     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Capella                                                       Shipping Agency
Da Cui Yun        12-02-2025     D/1746 General                Cosco Shipping
                                 Cargo                               Line Pak
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Cma Cgm
Columba           11-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
X-Press
Kohima            11-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
M.T Quetta        11-02-2025     Tanker                                     -
HemmaBhum         11-02-2025     Container Ship                             -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Iskenderunm    Rice           East           Feb 11th, 2025
                                                Wind
MW-2              Maria          Cement         East           Feb 10th, 2025
                                                Wind
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Chinooki       Palm           Alpine         Feb 09th, 2025
                                 oil
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Eleni-T        Container      GAC            Feb 10th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO OIL TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FOTCO             Kition-M       Gasoline       GAC            Feb 11th, 2025
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Kyra           Canola         Ocean          Feb 09th, 2025
                  Zafira         Seed           Service
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Chinooki          Palm oil       Alpine                        Feb 11th, 2025
Maria             Cement         East Wind                               -do-
Eleni-T           Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================
OuterAnchorage
=============================================================================
Karlskrona        Container      MSC PAK                       Feb 11th, 2025
Clipper
Aegina            Rice           Ocean Service                           -do-
Corona            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kouros Queen      Coal           Ocean World                             -do-
DSM Landon        Rice           Star Shipping             Waiting for Berths
CS Stira          Rice           Star Shipping                           -do-
Dumbledore        Palm oil       Alpine
Au Libra          Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Sea Legend        Soya Bean Oil  Alpine                                  -do-
Falcon Royal      Mogas          Alpine                                  -do-
Spike             Soya Bean Seed Alpine                                  -do-
Asia Liberty      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Kathrine Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
DM Dragon         Chemicals      GSA                           Feb 11th, 2025
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
MSC Pamela        Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Maersk
Cape Town         Container      GAC                           Feb 12th, 2025
=============================================================================

