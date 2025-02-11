PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses World Governments Summit in Dubai

|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Feb 11
|
279.22
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Feb 11
|
279.02
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Feb 11
|
151.95
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Feb 11
|
0.91
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Feb 11
|
1.23
|
Euro to USD / Feb 11
|
1.03
|
UK LIBOR % / Feb 10
|
4.96
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Feb 10
|
6,066.44
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Feb 10
|
38,801.17
|
Nasdaq / Feb 10
|
19,714.27
|
Dow Jones / Feb 10
|
44,470.41
|
India Sensex / Feb 11
|
76,362.03
|
Hang Seng / Feb 11
|
21,302.16
|
FTSE 100 / Feb 11
|
8,787.20
|
Germany DAX 30 / Feb 11
|
21,890.97
|
France CAC40 / Feb 11
|
8,024.33
|Item
|Value
|
Karachi Cotton PKR/37.32 KG / Feb 10
|
18,085
|
Gold 10 Grams PKR / Feb 10
|
259,773
|
Petrol/Litre / Feb 11
|
257.13
|
Crude Oil USD/Barrel / Feb 11
|
72.86
|
Gold Spot USD/Ounce / Feb 11
|
2,909.48
|
Diesel/Litre / Feb 11
|
267.95
|
Cotton US¢/pound / Feb 11
|
68.08
|Stock
|Price
|
Kohinoor Power / Feb 11
Kohinoor Power Company Limited(KOHP)
|
7.50
▲ 0.75 (11.11%)
|
Universal Ins. / Feb 11
The Universal Insurance Company Limited(UVIC)
|
13.18
▲ 1.2 (10.02%)
|
Engro Polymer / Feb 11
Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited(EPCL)
|
36.82
▲ 3.35 (10.01%)
|
Ali Asghar / Feb 11
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
46.50
▲ 4.23 (10.01%)
|
Ahmad Hassan / Feb 11
Ahmad Hassan Textile Mills Limited(AHTM)
|
59.90
▲ 5.45 (10.01%)
|
Chakwal Spinning / Feb 11
Chakwal Spinning Mills Limited(CWSM)
|
61.90
▲ 5.63 (10.01%)
|
Shell Pakistan / Feb 11
Shell Pakistan Limited(SHEL)
|
196.81
▲ 17.89 (10%)
|
Agritech Non-voting / Feb 11
Agritech Non-Voting Preference(AGLNCPS)
|
26.62
▲ 2.42 (10%)
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 11
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
52.03
▲ 4.73 (10%)
|
Prosperity Weav / Feb 11
Prosperity Weaving Mills Limited(PRWM)
|
36.30
▲ 3.3 (10%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Tariq Corp.Pref. / Feb 11
Tariq Corporation Limited-Preference Shares(TCORPCPS)
|
7.31
▼ -0.98 (-11.82%)
|
TPL Trakker Ltd / Feb 11
TPL Trakker Limited(TPLT)
|
6.35
▼ -0.72 (-10.18%)
|
Leather Up Ltd. / Feb 11
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
28.56
▼ -3.17 (-9.99%)
|
TPL Life Insur. / Feb 11
TPL Life Insurance Limited(TPLL)
|
50.90
▼ -5.62 (-9.94%)
|
Hafiz Ltd. / Feb 11
Hafiz Limited(HAFL)
|
254
▼ -27.68 (-9.83%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Feb 11
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
310
▼ -30.8 (-9.04%)
|
Sana Ind / Feb 11
Sana Industries Limited(SNAI)
|
27
▼ -2.5 (-8.47%)
|
Altern Energy / Feb 11
Altern Energy Limited(ALTN)
|
20.50
▼ -1.74 (-7.82%)
|
Pak Leather / Feb 11
Pak Leather Crafts Limited(PAKL)
|
30.50
▼ -2.56 (-7.74%)
|
Pak. P.V.C. / Feb 11
Pakistan PVC Limited(PPVC)
|
8.80
▼ -0.73 (-7.66%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
B.O.Punjab / Feb 11
The Bank of Punjab(BOP)
|
56,651,223
▲ 0.65
|
WorldCall Telecom / Feb 11
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
34,117,748
▲ 0.03
|
Cnergyico PK / Feb 11
Cnergyico PK Limited(CNERGY)
|
31,378,841
▼ -0.08
|
Citi Pharma Ltd / Feb 11
Citi Pharma Ltd.(CPHL)
|
21,788,883
▲ 6.3
|
Dewan Motors / Feb 11
Dewan Farooque Motors Limited(DFML)
|
20,646,937
▲ 4.73
|
Pak Refinery / Feb 11
Pakistan Refinery Limited(PRL)
|
20,609,794
▼ -0.22
|
Bank Makramah / Feb 11
Bank Makramah Limited(BML)
|
16,722,707
▼ -0.22
|
Fauji Cement / Feb 11
Fauji Cement Company Limited(FCCL)
|
16,364,749
▲ 1.54
|
TPL Properties / Feb 11
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
14,365,215
▲ 0.65
|
Pak Int.Bulk / Feb 11
Pakistan International Bulk Terminal(PIBTL)
|
13,417,427
▲ 0.46
