US, Britain have not signed Paris AI summit declaration

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 05:34pm

PARIS: The United States and the United Kingdom have not signed the Paris AI Summit’s declaration entitled ‘Statement on Inclusive and Sustainable Artificial Intelligence’.

The communique states among priorities that “ensuring AI is open, inclusive, transparent, ethical, safe, secure and trustworthy, taking into account international frameworks for all” and “making AI sustainable for people and the planet.”

Europe looks to embrace AI at Paris summit’s 2nd day while global consensus unclear

The US and Britain did not immediately explain their reasons for not being signatories.

The Elysee said it was possible that more countries could sign onto the declaration in the hours after the event.

