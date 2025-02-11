Australia look to fine tune for Champions Trophy in Sri Lanka ODIs

COLOMBO: Captain Steve Smith admitted Tuesday the Champions Trophy would be on Australia minds when they play Sri Lanka in two one-day internationals this week, the final warm-ups for the eight-team tournament

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Pakistan and Dubai, and 50-over world champions Australia are in a group with England, South Africa and Afghanistan.

Australia face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday and Friday, fresh from a dominant 2-0 Test series sweep.

“I’d be lying if I said the Champions Trophy wasn’t at the forefront of our minds – it’s a massive ICC tournament for us,” Smith told reporters in Colombo.

“While our focus is firmly on finishing this series on a strong note, there is no denying that the Champions Trophy is looming large. We want to make sure we carry good form into that competition.”

Both ODIs will be played as day games, a rarity in modern cricket.

The floodlights in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium are out of action as part of renovations ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted with India.

“Day games are quite different,” Smith said, adding he couldn’t remember his last ODI day match.

“But whatever the conditions, it’s going to be warm out there, and we’re looking forward to the challenge”.

Before coming to Sri Lanka, Australia held a training camp in Dubai to prepare for “challenging wickets” in Sri Lanka, said Smith.

“The batters found methods to succeed in these conditions, the spinners worked on varying their pace, and the seamers fine-tuned their reverse swing,” he said.

“We hope to bring all that into this series and finish well.”

Sri Lanka did not qualify for the Champions Trophy after a dismal ninth-place finish at the World Cup in India in 2023.

“It’s disappointing, no doubt about it – but there’s nothing that we can do about it now,” Sri Lanka’s stand-in captain Charith Asalanka said.

“What’s important is that we make sure this never happens again”.

Asalanka said the team wanted to focus on their successes – including beating India in 2024 in the first ODI in 27 years.

“We need to build on that momentum,” Asalanka added.