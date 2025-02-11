OPEC takes long-term view of global oil markets, aims for stability

NEW DELHI: Decisions from oil producer group OPEC+ take a long-term view of the global markets and are aimed at providing price stability, Secretary General Haitham Al-Ghais said at the India Energy Week conference on Tuesday.

The comments came after U.S. President Donald Trump repeatedly called on the producer group to increase oil production to help reduce prices.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies, a group known as OPEC+, said earlier this month that it remained on schedule to begin the unwind of its output cuts gradually in April.