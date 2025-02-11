AIRLINK 192.45 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (3.3%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.32%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.16%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.73%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.09%)
HUMNL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
MLCF 45.23 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.17%)
OGDC 208.74 Increased By ▲ 7.77 (3.87%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (5.02%)
PRL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.63%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
SEARL 105.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.24%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.56%)
TRG 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
WAVESAPP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.89%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 11 Feb, 2025 04:04pm

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) e& group, formerly called Etisalat, Khalifa Al Shamsi in Dubai.

During the meeting, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s conducive investment policies. He invited e& to make further investments in the country’s telecom sector, read a statement.

Meanwhile, Shamsi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to foster a business-friendly climate and “acknowledged the country’s importance as a growing market in the region”.

Chief Operations Officer e& International, Khaled Hegazy and officials from the Pakistan side were present during the meeting.

UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI). The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of over 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, who send significant remittances back home.

Last month, UAE agreed to roll over $2 billion which was due in January, following the visit of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nahyan assured of further investments in Pakistan.

etisalat Ishaq Dar telecom sector e& UAE Pakistan Pakistan UAE Khalifa Al Shamsi

Comments

200 characters

Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,500 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

US investor Gentry Beach plans rapid investment in Pakistan

Rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Read more stories