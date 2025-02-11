Dar invites UAE’s e& to invest in Pakistan

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar met the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of United Arab Emirates (UAE) e& group, formerly called Etisalat, Khalifa Al Shamsi in Dubai.

During the meeting, Dar highlighted Pakistan’s conducive investment policies. He invited e& to make further investments in the country’s telecom sector, read a statement.

Meanwhile, Shamsi expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts to foster a business-friendly climate and “acknowledged the country’s importance as a growing market in the region”.

Chief Operations Officer e& International, Khaled Hegazy and officials from the Pakistan side were present during the meeting.

UAE is one of Pakistan’s largest trading partners and a major source of foreign direct investment (FDI). The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of over 1.6 million Pakistani expatriates in the UAE, who send significant remittances back home.

Last month, UAE agreed to roll over $2 billion which was due in January, following the visit of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Rahim Yar Khan.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Nahyan assured of further investments in Pakistan.