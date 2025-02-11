Toyota to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over brake fluid leak, NHTSA says

Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 106,061 U.S. vehicles over a brake fluid leak that can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

The recall affects certain 2024-2025 Tacoma four-wheel drive vehicles.

The clearance between the rear brake hose and wheel may allow mud and dirt to build up, which can damage the brake hose and lead to a brake fluid leak, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will replace both rear brake hoses free of charge, the NHTSA added.