AIRLINK 192.45 Increased By ▲ 6.14 (3.3%)
BOP 10.93 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (6.32%)
CNERGY 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
FCCL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.16%)
FFL 14.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
FLYNG 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (3.73%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.09%)
HUMNL 13.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
MLCF 45.23 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (4.17%)
OGDC 208.74 Increased By ▲ 7.77 (3.87%)
PACE 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.14%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.59%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
PPL 180.50 Increased By ▲ 8.62 (5.02%)
PRL 34.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.63%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.57%)
SEARL 105.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 36.12 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (2.24%)
SYM 18.40 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.02%)
TELE 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.39%)
TPLP 12.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (5.56%)
TRG 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
WAVESAPP 12.56 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.89%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.97%)
BR100 11,945 Increased By 207 (1.76%)
BR30 35,660 Increased By 1019 (2.94%)
KSE100 113,010 Increased By 1632.4 (1.47%)
KSE30 35,394 Increased By 596.8 (1.72%)
Business & Finance

Toyota to recall over 100,000 US vehicles over brake fluid leak, NHTSA says

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 03:59pm

Toyota Motor Corp is recalling 106,061 U.S. vehicles over a brake fluid leak that can reduce braking ability and increase the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Tuesday.

The recall affects certain 2024-2025 Tacoma four-wheel drive vehicles.

Toyota raises profit view 9%, cites overall business strengthening

The clearance between the rear brake hose and wheel may allow mud and dirt to build up, which can damage the brake hose and lead to a brake fluid leak, the U.S. auto safety regulator said.

Dealers will replace both rear brake hoses free of charge, the NHTSA added.

