AIRLINK 193.50 Increased By ▲ 7.19 (3.86%)
BOP 10.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
FCCL 38.19 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (3.19%)
FFL 14.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.82%)
FLYNG 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.89%)
HUBC 131.86 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (1.98%)
HUMNL 13.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.59%)
KEL 4.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.57%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
MLCF 44.25 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.91%)
OGDC 209.20 Increased By ▲ 8.23 (4.1%)
PACE 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.79%)
PAEL 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.89%)
PIAHCLA 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.06%)
PIBTL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.53%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
PPL 180.37 Increased By ▲ 8.49 (4.94%)
PRL 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.32%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
SEARL 105.80 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.61%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SSGC 36.35 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.89%)
SYM 18.34 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (4.68%)
TELE 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.94%)
TPLP 12.40 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.98%)
TRG 66.30 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.11%)
WAVESAPP 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.6%)
WTL 1.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.96%)
YOUW 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.32%)
BR100 11,949 Increased By 211.5 (1.8%)
BR30 35,637 Increased By 996 (2.88%)
KSE100 112,995 Increased By 1617.2 (1.45%)
KSE30 35,416 Increased By 618.5 (1.78%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Rodrygo wants to stay at Real Madrid after interest from other clubs

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 12:16pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo said he is grateful for the interest from other clubs but wants to stay with the LaLiga side for many years to come.

Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 31 games for Real across all competitions this season and the 24-year-old Brazilian was reportedly the recipient of lucrative mid-season offers from clubs in the Saudi Arabian league.

“The terms of the offers (from Saudi), that’s more of my father’s job, who is my agent, and the club. I do not know much about the details. I am very grateful that there is interest from other clubs,” Rodrygo told reporters on Monday.

“I am really happy here. I have been here for a long time. I always say, playing with this shirt in the Champions League is most special.”

Rodrygo’s current deal with Real runs until 2028. Germany ($295.7 million), Italy ($223.8 million), France ($209.7 million) and Saudi Arabia ($202.1 million) completed the list of the top five countries for their clubs’ January spending.

Guardiola challenges Man City to show they are still ‘special’ against Real Madrid

Brazil’s Neymar parted ways with Al-Hilal to join Santos and Colombian forward Jhon Duran, who moved from Aston Villa to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for around 77 million euros ($79.97 million) was the most expensive player signed in the mid-season window.

Real Madrid face Manchester City away on Tuesday in the first leg of their knockout playoff after both clubs failed to qualify automatically for the last 16 under the Champions League’s new format.

Real Madrid Neymar Rodrygo

Comments

200 characters

Rodrygo wants to stay at Real Madrid after interest from other clubs

GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

PM Shehbaz urges UAE’s DP World to expand operations in Pakistan

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Turkiye’s President Erdogan to visit Pakistan on Wednesday

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Read more stories