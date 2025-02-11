Rodrygo wants to stay at Real Madrid after interest from other clubs

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo said he is grateful for the interest from other clubs but wants to stay with the LaLiga side for many years to come.

Rodrygo has scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 31 games for Real across all competitions this season and the 24-year-old Brazilian was reportedly the recipient of lucrative mid-season offers from clubs in the Saudi Arabian league.

“The terms of the offers (from Saudi), that’s more of my father’s job, who is my agent, and the club. I do not know much about the details. I am very grateful that there is interest from other clubs,” Rodrygo told reporters on Monday.

“I am really happy here. I have been here for a long time. I always say, playing with this shirt in the Champions League is most special.”

Rodrygo’s current deal with Real runs until 2028. Germany ($295.7 million), Italy ($223.8 million), France ($209.7 million) and Saudi Arabia ($202.1 million) completed the list of the top five countries for their clubs’ January spending.

Brazil’s Neymar parted ways with Al-Hilal to join Santos and Colombian forward Jhon Duran, who moved from Aston Villa to Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr for around 77 million euros ($79.97 million) was the most expensive player signed in the mid-season window.

Real Madrid face Manchester City away on Tuesday in the first leg of their knockout playoff after both clubs failed to qualify automatically for the last 16 under the Champions League’s new format.