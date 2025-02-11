AIRLINK 191.20 Increased By ▲ 4.89 (2.62%)
BOP 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.78%)
CNERGY 7.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.53%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FLYNG 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.72%)
HUBC 132.25 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.28%)
HUMNL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.01%)
MLCF 44.29 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2%)
OGDC 207.31 Increased By ▲ 6.34 (3.15%)
PACE 6.31 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.95%)
PAEL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (5.89%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 178.70 Increased By ▲ 6.82 (3.97%)
PRL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
PTC 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.03%)
SEARL 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.29 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
SYM 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.11%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (7.86%)
TRG 66.60 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.56%)
WAVESAPP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.61%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
BR100 11,933 Increased By 195.4 (1.66%)
BR30 35,503 Increased By 862 (2.49%)
KSE100 112,743 Increased By 1365.1 (1.23%)
KSE30 35,305 Increased By 508 (1.46%)
Sebastian Korda stunned in Marseille opener

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 10:50am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Finland’s Otto Virtanen brought down No. 5 seed Sebastian Korda 6-7 (3), 7-6 (4), 6-4 in the first round of the Open 13 Provence on Monday in Marseille, France.

Virtanen, 23, had never beaten an opponent ranked top-30 in the world before defeating the American in two hours and 32 minutes.

Virtanen fired 19 aces, saved 6 of 8 break points and broke Korda in the first game of the third set to take control.

No. 7 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy fared better than Korda, but he also needed three sets before beating Dutch opponent Botic van de Zandschulp 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Serbia’s Hamad Medjedovic moved past Belgium’s Raphael Collignon 6-3, 6-4.

IEB+ Argentina Open Thiago Seyboth Wild of Brazil rallied past Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, in first-round action in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Diaz Acosta out-aced Seyboth Wild 10-4 and saved 7 of 11 break points, but Seyboth Wild went up a break in the sixth game of the final set and hung on to defeat the home-crowd favorite.

Swiatek starts bid for fourth straight Doha title with comfortable win

Dusan Lajovic of Serbia beat Spaniard Roberto Carballes Baena 7-6 (8), 7-5, while Serbian qualifier Laslo Djere swept Frenchman Alexandre Muller 6-3, 6-3. In a matchup of Argentine countrymen, Mariano Navone defeated Francisco Comesana 6-4, 6-4.

Delray Beach Open No. 7 seed Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia won 32 of 37 first-service points (86.5 percent) and defeated Croatia’s Borna Gojo 6-4, 6-4 in the opening round in Florida.

Great Britain’s Cameron Norrie, unseeded this week but ranked as highly as No. 8 in his career, also advanced in straight sets with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over American qualifier Zachary Svajda.

Lucky loser Ethan Quinn took down qualifier Tristan Boyer 6-2, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (2) in an all-American battle in three hours and 12 minutes.

No. 6 seed Brandon Nakashima of the United States pulled away from Japanese qualifier James Trotter 7-6 (2), 6-1, and US qualifier Michael Mmoh downed Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko 7-5, 7-6 (5).

