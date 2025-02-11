Ukraine attack damages ‘industrial facility’ in Russia’s Saratov, regional governor says

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an “industrial facility” in Russia’s Saratov region, the regional governor said early on Tuesday.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” the governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Several unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news telegram channel, reported explosions and fires in the area of an oil refinery in Saratov, a region in Russia’s south.

Videos and photos published on social media showed a large fire sending thick clouds of smoke into the night sky.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine drone attacks target Russian energy facilities, spark oil refinery fires

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said that its air attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts and are in response to Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war nearly three years ago.

In January, an Ukrainian attack on an oil depot positioned near a military air base in Engels in the Saratov region sparked a fire that took days to be put out.