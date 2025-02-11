AIRLINK 191.49 Increased By ▲ 5.18 (2.78%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
FCCL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.81%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FLYNG 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.72%)
HUBC 132.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.09%)
HUMNL 13.61 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.17%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.8%)
OGDC 207.48 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (3.24%)
PACE 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.28%)
PAEL 39.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PIAHCLA 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
PIBTL 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (5.63%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.44%)
PPL 178.50 Increased By ▲ 6.62 (3.85%)
PRL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.84%)
PTC 22.53 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
SEARL 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.36 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.92%)
SYM 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.6%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7.26%)
TRG 66.55 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.48%)
WAVESAPP 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
BR100 11,933 Increased By 195.4 (1.66%)
BR30 35,503 Increased By 862 (2.49%)
KSE100 112,766 Increased By 1388.1 (1.25%)
KSE30 35,313 Increased By 516.1 (1.48%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine attack damages ‘industrial facility’ in Russia’s Saratov, regional governor says

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 10:43am

A Ukrainian drone attack damaged an “industrial facility” in Russia’s Saratov region, the regional governor said early on Tuesday.

“According to preliminary information, there are no casualties,” the governor of Saratov, Roman Busargin, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

Several unofficial Russian Telegram news channels, including the Shot news telegram channel, reported explosions and fires in the area of an oil refinery in Saratov, a region in Russia’s south.

Videos and photos published on social media showed a large fire sending thick clouds of smoke into the night sky.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports.

Ukraine drone attacks target Russian energy facilities, spark oil refinery fires

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Kyiv has often said that its air attacks inside Russia are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to Moscow’s war efforts and are in response to Russia’s continued attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war nearly three years ago.

In January, an Ukrainian attack on an oil depot positioned near a military air base in Engels in the Saratov region sparked a fire that took days to be put out.

Ukrainian drone attack

Comments

200 characters

Ukraine attack damages ‘industrial facility’ in Russia’s Saratov, regional governor says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Read more stories