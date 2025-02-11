China, HK stocks snap three-day rally as AI enthusiasm wanes

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a three-day rally, as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and chip stocks cooled, while traders weighed the latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

China, HK stocks pare losses amid consumption stimulus

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.6%.

Artificial intelligence shares in China edged up just 0.4%, following a 12% surge since the market reopened after the Chinese New Year holidays, driven by the momentum from startup DeepSeek.

Hong Kong-listed tech majors were set to snap three consecutive sessions of gains with a 1.6% drop.

Semiconductor shares fell nearly 1% after Trump lifted tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% on Monday.

Trump said that he would follow Monday’s actions with announcements on reciprocal tariffs against all countries imposing duties on US goods over the next two days. He also mentioned considering tariffs on cars, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceuticals.

Shares in Chinese automakers Xpeng and Geely Auto both tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday on worries that they will struggle to compete against BYD’s move to offer smart driving features across almost all of its line-up for free. BYD shares edged 0.2% higher.

After the DeepSeek surprise during the Chinese New Year holidays, intelligence initiatives will likely remain a key theme among auto stocks, UBS analyst Paul Gong said. ** In the longer term, Gong sees Chinese carmakers taking the lead globally on intelligence innovation, democratising these technologies in mass-market cars.

Chinese battery giant CATL plans to file a Hong Kong listing application this week to raise at least $5 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

Meanwhile, Trump said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office on January 20, but did not offer details on the topics of their conversation.