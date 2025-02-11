AIRLINK 190.50 Increased By ▲ 4.19 (2.25%)
BOP 10.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
CNERGY 7.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
FCCL 38.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.67%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.55%)
FLYNG 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.4%)
HUBC 131.80 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (1.93%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.67%)
KEL 4.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.8%)
KOSM 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
MLCF 44.17 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.73%)
OGDC 207.48 Increased By ▲ 6.51 (3.24%)
PACE 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PAEL 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIAHCLA 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1%)
PIBTL 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.25%)
POWER 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 178.74 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (3.99%)
PRL 34.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.49%)
PTC 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.89%)
SEARL 105.79 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.6%)
SILK 1.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
SSGC 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.6%)
SYM 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.14%)
TELE 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
TPLP 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (6.07%)
TRG 66.52 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.44%)
WAVESAPP 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.96%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.89%)
BR100 11,913 Increased By 175.1 (1.49%)
BR30 35,393 Increased By 752.4 (2.17%)
KSE100 112,846 Increased By 1468.3 (1.32%)
KSE30 35,333 Increased By 536.1 (1.54%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, HK stocks snap three-day rally as AI enthusiasm wanes

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 10:28am

SHANGHAI: China and Hong Kong stocks edged lower on Tuesday, ending a three-day rally, as investor enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and chip stocks cooled, while traders weighed the latest tariff threats from US President Donald Trump.

China, HK stocks pare losses amid consumption stimulus

  • China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index edged down 0.4% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2%. Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down 0.6%.

  • Artificial intelligence shares in China edged up just 0.4%, following a 12% surge since the market reopened after the Chinese New Year holidays, driven by the momentum from startup DeepSeek.

  • Hong Kong-listed tech majors were set to snap three consecutive sessions of gains with a 1.6% drop.

  • Semiconductor shares fell nearly 1% after Trump lifted tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% on Monday.

  • Trump said that he would follow Monday’s actions with announcements on reciprocal tariffs against all countries imposing duties on US goods over the next two days. He also mentioned considering tariffs on cars, semiconductor chips, and pharmaceuticals.

  • Shares in Chinese automakers Xpeng and Geely Auto both tumbled more than 7% on Tuesday on worries that they will struggle to compete against BYD’s move to offer smart driving features across almost all of its line-up for free. BYD shares edged 0.2% higher.

  • After the DeepSeek surprise during the Chinese New Year holidays, intelligence initiatives will likely remain a key theme among auto stocks, UBS analyst Paul Gong said. ** In the longer term, Gong sees Chinese carmakers taking the lead globally on intelligence innovation, democratising these technologies in mass-market cars.

  • Chinese battery giant CATL plans to file a Hong Kong listing application this week to raise at least $5 billion, according to two sources with direct knowledge of the matter.

  • Meanwhile, Trump said he had spoken to Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office on January 20, but did not offer details on the topics of their conversation.

  • There has been little sign of progress toward a trade arrangement between Beijing and Washington, but expectations for a breakthrough remain high.

China US President Donald Trump China and Hong Kong stocks

Comments

200 characters

China, HK stocks snap three-day rally as AI enthusiasm wanes

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 1,700 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers gain against US dollar

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Oil climbs on supply worries, Trump tariffs check gains

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Read more stories