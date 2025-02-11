AIRLINK 189.69 Increased By ▲ 3.38 (1.81%)
BOP 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.68%)
CNERGY 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
FCCL 37.70 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.86%)
FFL 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
FLYNG 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 131.61 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.79%)
HUMNL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.41%)
KEL 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.25%)
KOSM 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.34%)
MLCF 44.10 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.57%)
OGDC 203.50 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (1.26%)
PACE 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
PAEL 39.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.81%)
PIAHCLA 17.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.71%)
PIBTL 8.35 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.91%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.55%)
PPL 174.48 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (1.51%)
PRL 35.07 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PTC 22.61 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.16%)
SEARL 106.95 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.87%)
SSGC 36.53 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.4%)
SYM 17.77 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.43%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
TPLP 11.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
TRG 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.27%)
YOUW 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.7%)
BR100 11,868 Increased By 130.5 (1.11%)
BR30 35,138 Increased By 497.2 (1.44%)
KSE100 112,436 Increased By 1057.7 (0.95%)
KSE30 35,169 Increased By 371.3 (1.07%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong will file complaint to WTO on US tariffs, official says

Reuters Published 11 Feb, 2025 08:39am

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will file a complaint on recent U.S. tariffs imposed on the city to the World Trade Organization, claiming the U.S. has completely ignored the city’s status as a separate customs territory, chief secretary Eric Chan said on Tuesday.

“This is absolutely inconsistent with the WTO rules. Of course, they have totally disregarded Hong Kong is a separate customs territory,” Chan, the China-ruled city’s number two official, told reporters.

“We will file a complaint to the WTO regarding this unreasonable arrangement,” he said without giving specifics.

Chan was responding to a U.S. decision to impose 10% tariffs on goods from the Asian financial hub as U.S. President Donald Trump targets Chinese imports.

The U.S. Postal Service last week suspended all inbound mail and packages from China and Hong Kong, then reversed that decision soon afterwards.

The move to stop accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong had caused chaos and confusion among retailers and express shipping firms over how to deal with the U.S. tariffs.

“All I can say is the policies are mercurial,” said Chan.

Trump’s move also included closing the “de minimis” duty exemption for packages valued at under $800, with the stated aim of stopping the flow of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States.

Trump raises tariffs on aluminum, steel imports in latest trade war salvo

Hong Kong has long been known as a free and open trading hub, but China’s imposition on Hong Kong of a sweeping national security law in 2020 drew criticism from the U.S. and led it to end the former British colony’s special status under U.S. law, escalating tensions between China and the U.S.

The U.S. subsequently stipulated that goods made in Hong Kong for export to the U.S. needed to be labelled as made in China, ending one of Hong Kong’s longstanding competitive advantages as a trading hub.

China hong kong World Trade Organization WTO China US trade war Eric Chan

Comments

200 characters

Hong Kong will file complaint to WTO on US tariffs, official says

Buying rally continues, KSE-100 gains over 750 points

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Read more stories