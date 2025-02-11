GCDA job: IMF scoping team to confer with SC, JCP officials today

ISLAMABAD: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) scoping mission currently undertaking Governance and Corruption Diagnostic Assessment (GCDA) is scheduled to meet the authorities of the Judicial Commission and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday (Feb 11), well-placed sources revealed to Business Recorder.

The sources said that the scoping mission on Monday reviewed Federal Land Commission, Financial Monitoring Unit, National Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism Authority AML/CFT Authority and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The sources said the IMF mission was briefed on measures to combat corruption and prevent financial crimes. It was briefed on measures to prevent suspicious transactions and money laundering.

IMF to examine corruption vulnerabilities in govt

The sources said the IMF stressed on digitisation of land records. The delegation was also briefed on effective measures to prevent terrorist financing.

The FBR briefed on digitalisation, prevention of smuggling and tax evasion, the sources added.

The IMF delegation met with officials of the Federal Land Commission and the Financial Monitoring Unit, the sources said. The mission also met with officials of the Cabinet Division, the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Law.

The IMF delegation will meet with officials of the Judicial Commission and the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday.

The delegation will be briefed on the procedure for the appointment of judges and the constitutional and legal matters, the sources added.

The three-member mission has a hectic schedule for Tuesday. Sources revealed that the mission is scheduled to engage with the high-ups of the Ministry of Climate Change, Housing and Works, Judicial Commission, Supreme Court of Pakistan, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Auditor General of Pakistan and the FBR on Tuesday (today).

The mission will examine the severity of corruption vulnerabilities across six core state functions including fiscal governance, central bank governance and operations, market regulation and rule of law. The three-member IMF scoping mission will remain in Pakistan till February 14.

The GCDA report will recommend actions for addressing corruption vulnerabilities and strengthening integrity and governance, which will assist the government in bringing about reforms for promoting transparency, strengthening institutional capacities and achieving inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

