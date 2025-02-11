US Democrats call for whistleblowers to rein in Musk

WASHINGTON: Democrats announced a new platform for US whistleblowers Monday as they launched the latest front in their rearguard against efforts by President Donald Trump’s “efficiency czar” Elon Musk to gut federal spending.

Announcing an online portal to report potential law-breaking, they said whistleblowers would be “invaluable” to the mission of holding to account those undermining democracy.

“In the first three weeks of his administration, President Trump has shown a blatant disregard for the rule of law and a callousness for the American people,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said in a joint statement with a lieutenant, Gary Peters.

“From the DOGE takeover of the Treasury Department to the federal funding freeze, this administration has wreaked havoc on programs that American families, seniors, students, veterans, and others have come to depend upon.”

Musk, with Trump’s blessing, has been working his way through the federal government — from the Treasury to the US Agency for International Development — accessing computer systems to identify fraud and waste while laying off workers.