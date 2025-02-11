Dr Zeelaf elected PBC chairperson

KARACHI: The Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) has elected Dr. Zeelaf Munir as its new chairperson for 18-month tenure.

Dr. Zeelaf previously served as the Vice Chairperson of PBC. She succeeds Shabbir Diwan, the CEO of Gatron (Industries) Limited. The board also elected Ziad Bashir, the CEO of Gul Ahmed Textiles as the vice chairman.

The directors elected to the Board of Directors of the Pakistan Business Council to serve for three years were Abdul Samad Dawood, Azam Faruque, Danish A Lakhani, Mohamedali R Habib, Mohammad Ali Tabba, Muhammad Arif Habib, Rizwan Diwan, Saira Awan Malik, Samir Chinoy, Syed Hyder Ali, Taimur Dawood, Yousaf Hussain, Ziad Bashir and Dr. Zeelaf Munir. The new Board thanked the outgoing board, chaired by Shabbir Diwan, noting his able leadership and accomplishments in a challenging economic environment.

Dr Zeelaf, who currently serves as the Managing Director & CEO of English Biscuit Manufacturers (Pvt) Ltd (EBM), takes over the position with a commitment to driving economic growth, advocating policy reforms, and strengthening Pakistan’s business ecosystem.

Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Zeelaf Munir said that it is an honor to lead the Pakistan Business Council at such a crucial time for the economy. The PBC has always been at the forefront of advocating policies that drive sustainable business growth, enhance exports, and strengthen Pakistan’s industrial and manufacturing capabilities. “I look forward to working alongside industry leaders to further these goals and contribute to a stronger economic future for Pakistan,” she added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025