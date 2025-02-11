Second round of Pak-Qatar BPC held in Doha

ISLAMABAD: The second round of Pakistan-Qatar Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) was held in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch led the Pakistan delegation, while the Qatari side was headed by State Minister for Foreign Affairs, State of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The two sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including; political, economic, consular and people-to-people contacts to further expand bilateral cooperation.

They also exchanged views on regional and international issues and reaffirmed commitment for continued collaboration and consultation.

While acknowledging the upward trajectory in bilateral relations and the momentum of high-level visits and exchanges, the two sides agreed to further strengthen the bilateral ties in all areas of mutual interest.

The next round of Pakistan-Qatar BPC will take place in Islamabad on mutually agreed dates.

