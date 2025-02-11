Uninterrupted transportation of goods: NKATI members assured of effective steps

KARACHI: The DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has assured that effective measures will be taken to ensure uninterrupted transportation of raw materials and export goods in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

He said that efforts will continue to keep heavy traffic clear to sustain industrial activities so that we can collectively contribute to economic growth. He made these remarks while addressing members of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), accompanied by SSP Traffic Dr. Qamar Rizvi and other officers.

NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan welcomed DIG Traffic and highlighted the traffic issues faced in the North Karachi Industrial Area. He drew attention to the increasing encroachments along the roads, stating that the overwhelming presence of encroachments is causing difficulties for industrialists in the delivery of imported and exported goods. He urged DIG Traffic to take strict action against encroachments and clear the pathways.

Moiz also brought DIG Traffic’s attention to the excessive number of Chingchi and rickshaws, which are the second major cause of traffic jams after encroachments.

DIG Traffic assured the NKATI President of resolving the issue of encroachments and other problems to maintain smooth traffic flow.

