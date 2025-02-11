AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Uninterrupted transportation of goods: NKATI members assured of effective steps

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

KARACHI: The DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has assured that effective measures will be taken to ensure uninterrupted transportation of raw materials and export goods in the North Karachi Industrial Area.

He said that efforts will continue to keep heavy traffic clear to sustain industrial activities so that we can collectively contribute to economic growth. He made these remarks while addressing members of North Karachi Association of Trade & Industry (NKATI), accompanied by SSP Traffic Dr. Qamar Rizvi and other officers.

NKATI President Faisal Moiz Khan welcomed DIG Traffic and highlighted the traffic issues faced in the North Karachi Industrial Area. He drew attention to the increasing encroachments along the roads, stating that the overwhelming presence of encroachments is causing difficulties for industrialists in the delivery of imported and exported goods. He urged DIG Traffic to take strict action against encroachments and clear the pathways.

Moiz also brought DIG Traffic’s attention to the excessive number of Chingchi and rickshaws, which are the second major cause of traffic jams after encroachments.

DIG Traffic assured the NKATI President of resolving the issue of encroachments and other problems to maintain smooth traffic flow.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

NKATI goods transportation of goods NKATI members Karachi DIG Traffic

Comments

200 characters

Uninterrupted transportation of goods: NKATI members assured of effective steps

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories