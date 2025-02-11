Two IBOs: 7 terrorists killed in KP: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: Security forces killed seven terrorists in two separate intelligence-based operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on February 8-9, according to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The first operation took place in the Maddi area of Dera Ismail Khan district, where security forces launched an intelligence-based raid on reported terrorist hideouts.

During the exchange of fire, three terrorists, including a key militant named,Rehmat, were killed, while two others sustained injuries.

In a separate operation in Mir Ali, North Waziristan, security forces engaged terrorists in a firefight, killing four and injuring three others.

Following the successful operations, security forces launched a sanitisation effort to eliminate any remaining threats in the area.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025