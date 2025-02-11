‘Hasty’ legislations: PTI, SIC lawmakers stage walkout from NA

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10: The lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) staged a walkout from National Assembly on Monday, protesting against “undemocratic” hasty legislations.

In the National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, tensions flared as PTI-supported SIC legislators staged a walkout when the opposition leader Omar Ayub was denied the opportunity to speak on a point of order, igniting frustration among his party lawmakers.

The PTI-backed SIC lawmaker Sahibzada Hamid Raza also pointed out the quorum. However, the house was found in order after the counting.

During the question hour session, which lasted for hardly 20 minutes, the house was informed that a desalination plant has been installed at Gwadar Port to provide fresh water to the residents of Gwadar city.

Responding to a question, the Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Dr Darshan, said that a pipeline was also laid down to connect the water plant to Gwadar city reservoir. He said that the integration of the local community with economic activities is a priority of the government.

“The Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024” was laid before the House. Saad Waseem Sheikh laid the ordinance.

In another written reply to a question, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh told the house that with the assistance of China, a water project titled, “1.2 MGD Desalination plant at Gwadar Port” has been completed to provide fresh water to the nearby population of Gwadar City.

He said that the pipeline was also laid down to connect the water plant to Gwadar city reservoir. He mentioned that at present, there is an adequate supply of water to the port. As far as electricity is concerned, that matter pertains to QESCO/Power Division.

He stated that the integration of the local community with economic activities is the priority of the government; however, it is subject to port operations.

He mentioned that the government is making all-out efforts for port operationalisation, and it is expected that after the full operationalisation of the port, the economic activities will contribute to the development of the local community.

Later, speaking at a press conference outside Parliament House, PTI leader Omar Ayub, Gohar Ali Khan, and others severely criticised the recent legislation by the government, arguing that it has rendered the judiciary completely redundant.

The PTI leaders accused the ruling coalition of neglecting democratic values and failing to fulfill essential constitutional obligations to perpetuate their rule, warning that such actions will ultimately weaken the country.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, said that the government had become a “slave” to external influences in its decision-making processes.

He alleged that President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were conspiring to sell Sindh’s water to Punjab for agricultural purposes in Cholistan, where land had been earmarked for farming. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar criticised the government for its inability to enforce Supreme Court of Pakistan’s rulings, adding that two court orders were not implemented, including the notification of PTI MNAs.

He emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently unrepresented in the Senate, which he insisted was a shame for those who claim to be democrats.

To a question, he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not an official ally of PTI, but he does support his party’s movement against the incumbent regime.

He further criticised the government for its failure to deliver on promised reforms and for not enacting legislation that safeguards fundamental rights.

“Rather than enacting laws that serve the public interest, the coalition government is giving priority to self-serving agendas,” he lamented.

Additionally, he condemned the silence of government officials regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and their lack of action in addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Gohar maintained that the country’s economy has hit rock bottom, while the ruling elite insists that it is thriving with each passing day, but their assertions are far from the truth.

The PTI leaders also condemned the recent crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, saying it is being done under the direct orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

They reiterated that the PTI would not bow down before an “illegitimate” regime and will continue its fight until it gets justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025