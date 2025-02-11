AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
BOP 10.28 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (6.97%)
CNERGY 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.72%)
FCCL 37.01 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.59%)
FFL 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.23%)
FLYNG 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.45%)
HUBC 129.30 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (2.29%)
HUMNL 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (5.55%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
MLCF 43.42 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.72%)
OGDC 200.97 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.24%)
PACE 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PAEL 39.65 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.03%)
PIAHCLA 16.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.94%)
PIBTL 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.28%)
PPL 171.88 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (2.25%)
PRL 34.71 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (5.98%)
PTC 22.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.31%)
SEARL 105.16 Increased By ▲ 3.28 (3.22%)
SILK 1.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SSGC 35.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.56%)
SYM 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.23%)
TELE 8.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.98%)
TPLP 11.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 66.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.17%)
WAVESAPP 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
WTL 1.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
YOUW 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.37%)
BR100 11,738 Increased By 128.2 (1.1%)
BR30 34,641 Increased By 524.7 (1.54%)
KSE100 111,378 Increased By 1055 (0.96%)
KSE30 34,797 Increased By 386.1 (1.12%)
Feb 11, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

‘Hasty’ legislations: PTI, SIC lawmakers stage walkout from NA

Recorder Report Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10: The lawmakers belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) staged a walkout from National Assembly on Monday, protesting against “undemocratic” hasty legislations.

In the National Assembly session chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, tensions flared as PTI-supported SIC legislators staged a walkout when the opposition leader Omar Ayub was denied the opportunity to speak on a point of order, igniting frustration among his party lawmakers.

The PTI-backed SIC lawmaker Sahibzada Hamid Raza also pointed out the quorum. However, the house was found in order after the counting.

During the question hour session, which lasted for hardly 20 minutes, the house was informed that a desalination plant has been installed at Gwadar Port to provide fresh water to the residents of Gwadar city.

Responding to a question, the Parliamentary Secretary for Maritime Affairs, Dr Darshan, said that a pipeline was also laid down to connect the water plant to Gwadar city reservoir. He said that the integration of the local community with economic activities is a priority of the government.

“The Income Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024” was laid before the House. Saad Waseem Sheikh laid the ordinance.

In another written reply to a question, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh told the house that with the assistance of China, a water project titled, “1.2 MGD Desalination plant at Gwadar Port” has been completed to provide fresh water to the nearby population of Gwadar City.

He said that the pipeline was also laid down to connect the water plant to Gwadar city reservoir. He mentioned that at present, there is an adequate supply of water to the port. As far as electricity is concerned, that matter pertains to QESCO/Power Division.

He stated that the integration of the local community with economic activities is the priority of the government; however, it is subject to port operations.

He mentioned that the government is making all-out efforts for port operationalisation, and it is expected that after the full operationalisation of the port, the economic activities will contribute to the development of the local community.

Later, speaking at a press conference outside Parliament House, PTI leader Omar Ayub, Gohar Ali Khan, and others severely criticised the recent legislation by the government, arguing that it has rendered the judiciary completely redundant.

The PTI leaders accused the ruling coalition of neglecting democratic values and failing to fulfill essential constitutional obligations to perpetuate their rule, warning that such actions will ultimately weaken the country.

Omar Ayub, the opposition leader in the National Assembly, said that the government had become a “slave” to external influences in its decision-making processes.

He alleged that President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari were conspiring to sell Sindh’s water to Punjab for agricultural purposes in Cholistan, where land had been earmarked for farming. PTI chairman Barrister Gohar criticised the government for its inability to enforce Supreme Court of Pakistan’s rulings, adding that two court orders were not implemented, including the notification of PTI MNAs.

He emphasised that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was currently unrepresented in the Senate, which he insisted was a shame for those who claim to be democrats.

To a question, he said that Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is not an official ally of PTI, but he does support his party’s movement against the incumbent regime.

He further criticised the government for its failure to deliver on promised reforms and for not enacting legislation that safeguards fundamental rights.

“Rather than enacting laws that serve the public interest, the coalition government is giving priority to self-serving agendas,” he lamented.

Additionally, he condemned the silence of government officials regarding the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and their lack of action in addressing Pakistan’s economic challenges.

Gohar maintained that the country’s economy has hit rock bottom, while the ruling elite insists that it is thriving with each passing day, but their assertions are far from the truth.

The PTI leaders also condemned the recent crackdown on PTI leaders and supporters, saying it is being done under the direct orders of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

They reiterated that the PTI would not bow down before an “illegitimate” regime and will continue its fight until it gets justice.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

lawmakers NA PTI Omar Ayub SIC Sahibzada Hamid Raza legislations

Comments

200 characters

‘Hasty’ legislations: PTI, SIC lawmakers stage walkout from NA

Local raw materials: APTMA says seeking a level playing field

PSDP 2024-25: Rs628.891bn development funds released in 7 months

Govt working with UAE, KSA to extract mineral resources: PM

Revenue pilferage: FBR set to introduce major changes in EFS

Power sector owes Rs148.5bn dues: SNGPL says facing ‘grievous’ liquidity crisis

87 furnaces in default: Bank accounts frozen, mobile SIMs blocked in Lesco areas

Letter to COAS not aimed at striking deal: IK

Tax dispute: IHC grants conditional relief to SOE

KTBA concerned at FBR’s password protection policy

Lawyers protest 26th Amendment, JCP meeting

Read more stories