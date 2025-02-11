PTI’s Sangjani jalsa case: Interim bail of Omar, others extended

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub Khan and others in a case registered in connection with PTI’s Sangjani jalsa.

ATC judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, extended the interim bail of Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and others until March 6.

The lawyer did not argue over the accused’s pre-arrest bail applications.

Meanwhile, a local court rejected the post-arrest bail application of the sub-inspector (SI) of the capital police, Sohaib Pasha, in a case registered against him under charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

Additional Sessions Judge Adnan Rasool Lark, while hearing the case, dismissed the bail of the SI.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)’s Assistant Director Legal, Meer Mohsinudin, appeared before the court.

The police had arrested the suspect SI of Shams Colony police station on September 22 on charges of sexually assaulting two child beggars.

Police sources said that Pasha allegedly abducted the boys, aged 12 and 11, from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital and kept them unlawfully for two days without making an official record of their detention.

They said that during the illegal custody, the suspect had allegedly sexually assaulted the beggars. After the assaults, the suspect had dropped the children off at an Edhi Centre.

