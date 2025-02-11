AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Opinion Print 2025-02-11

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The Silence of the Lambs?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 11 Feb, 2025 06:36am

“Monday saw all roads to Blue Area choked yet again…” “The lawyers are protesting the…the…”

“Well left.”

“Excuse me?”

“Well left, The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless is a fast bowler and normally fast bowlers are tail Enders and when the batting team collapses as our team invariably does then the tail Enders clear the boundaries using brute strength rather than tactical…”

“Oh OK, so you reckon sitting in jail he is delivering fast balls with the batters who feel challenged not with a fast ball but with a spin ball?”

“Yes, and many of the salvoes need to be left, you know what I mean…”

“Salvoes as in Khwaja Asif and Talal Chaudhary and…”

“Yep, these are the Nawalas more than willing to serve generations of Sharifs rather than…”

“Right, but their salvoes are not taken seriously by the supporters of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and Faceless…”

“Well, the verbal salvoes are annoying…”

“It’s The Silence of the Lambs that is the true threat.”

“Lambs?”

“The movie silence of the lambs was about an FBI agent in search of a serial killer, but she needed to think like a killer to…”

“But there are no lambs here.”

“You aren’t still saying animals are neutral, cause you and I both know that predators are not neutral to a prey passing by.”

“Abandon all these cryptic messages – all ye who enter the Islamic Republic. Besides, the Monday lock down was because of the lawyers, not the….”

“Wrong, lawyers are also split like the rest of the country.”

“So?”

“So wherever there is discord in the Islamic Republic, common sense dictates reliance on cryptic messages.”

“For deniability?”

“Precisely.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

