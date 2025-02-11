Parliamentarians, businessmen, heavy taxpayers: NA body for lifting ban on issuance of PB licence

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior recommended for lifting the ban on the issuance of Prohibited Bore (PB) licences, at least for parliamentarians, businessmen, and heavy taxpayers.

The committee met under the chairmanship of Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, here on Monday.

The special secretary Ministry of Interior briefed the Committee on the Armed Licence Policy.

He informed the committee that the issuance of PB licences has been banned since January 31, 2024.

He further explained that a PB licence requires approval from the Ministry of Interior, while a Non-Prohibited Bore (NPB) licence is issued by federal or provincial authorities.

Additionally, he stated that a licence cannot be renewed after five years from its date of expiry.

The committee recommended that the ban on the issuance of PB licences be lifted, at least for parliamentarians, businessmen, and heavy taxpayers.

The special secretary Ministry of Interior briefed the committee on the budgetary proposals related to the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for the financial year 2025-2026, covering the Ministry of Interior and its attached departments.

The total proposed PSDP demand for 2025-26 for 89 projects amounted to Rs59,301.295 million, including Rs20,430.191 million for 16 ongoing projects and Rs38,871.101 million for 73 new projects.

He also presented an overview of the PSDP for 2024-25.

The committee recommended that projects related to rural areas of ICT, rainwater harvesting, the construction of dams, and water supply schemes, should be given priority in the PSDP.

The committee decided to defer the approval of the PSDP 2025-26 until the next meeting.

The Circle Registrar, Cooperative Societies Department, ICT, briefed the committee on issues related to the National Assembly Secretariat Employees Cooperative Housing Society (NASECHS) and provided a list of possessionable and non-possessionable allottees. She informed the committee that a matter involving Rs500 million is currently subjudice before the court of law. It was further stated that a total of 1,093 plots were allotted to NASECHS members under the joint venture agreement between NASECHS and Federal Employees Co-operative Society (FECHS).

Out of these, 665 plots are possessionable, while the remaining 428 plots are not yet possessionable.

The committee recommended that the chief commissioner of Islamabad submit a report on the matter within four days before presenting it to the court.

Additionally, the committee decided to include cybercrimes related to blasphemy on the agenda for the next meeting, for discussion with the related departments including the FIA, to address this issue.

