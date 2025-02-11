AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

‘White coat’ ceremony held

Recorder Report Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: The White Coat Ceremony was held at Fatima Jinnah Medical University Lahore for the newly admitted first-year MBBS students, as it marks the beginning of their journey towards becoming medical professionals.

Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Vice Chancellor, Fatima Jinnah Medical University, graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The ceremony began with the recitation of the Holy Quran and the National Anthem.

Principal Prof. Abdul Hamid welcomed all the participants, encouraged them, and said that you are the pride of our country. He emphasized the importance of the role that these students will play in the future as medical professionals and hard work and self-improvement. He further reminded them that they have a key responsibility to serve their country and their community and that they should take pride in their profession. He also advised them to wear a white coat with dignity and pride, which is a powerful reminder of the values and principles that are expected of medical professionals.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal specially congratulated the students and their parents and welcomed them to Fatima Jinnah Medical University, the best institution of medical education in the country.

He said that on this day, the real worthy of congratulations are the parents whose hard work and prayers have brought you to this place. He especially advised the students to always respect their parents and teachers from the core of their hearts, to always show hard work and dedication in their academic field, and to love their country, Pakistan, wholeheartedly. He concluded that your first duty should be to serve the ailing humanity, only for the sake of Almighty Allah.

Prof. Bilquis Shabbir briefed the participants about the University Ranking and Quality Assurance.

She highlighted the role of innovation in improving the ranking and quality of the university. She briefed about the recent rankings of the University. She said that the department of Quality Enhancement Cell is providing support to improve the quality and performance of the university. Addressing the students, she said that I am also a graduate of the same institution and the reason for my success in life is Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Dean of Basic Sciences Professor Alia Zahid administered the oath to the first-year MBBS class and welcomed them to Fatima Jinnah Medical University.

Registrar Prof. Mohammad Nadeem asked the first-year students to wear white coats and congratulated their parents. He said that wearing a white coat is a symbol of peace, compassion, care, and support, and now it is your responsibility to serve the ailing humanity.

Heads of the Anatomy, Physiology, and Biochemistry Departments congratulated the students and gave briefings regarding their departments.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Khalid Masood Gondal presented the history book to the student Ms Aiman Ansar, who got the top position in merit.

