Pakistan

Container burning on May 9: Qureshi and others indicted

Published February 11, 2025

LAHORE: An antiterrorism court on Monday indicted PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi with four other leaders and 16 activists in May 9 case of burning a container near Kalma Chowk.

The other indicted leaders include Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema, PTI-Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and former provincial minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid.

The court conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat jail and summoned prosecution witnesses on February 17.

All the accused persons pleaded not guilty and decided to face the trial.

Naseerabad police had registered FIR No. 1078/23 against the PTI leaders and workers for burning a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots.

Several other PTI’s leaders including former federal ministers Hammad Azhar and Murad Saeed and former provincial minister Mian Aslam Iqbal have been declared proclaimed offenders in many cases.

The police in Lahore registered several cases against the PTI leaders and workers on charges of attacking public and private properties and army facilities during the May 9 riots.

Meanwhile another court reserved its verdict on a prosecution plea to amend the indictment in five May 9 riots cases including the attack on Askari Tower and torching police vehicles near Corps Commander House.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

