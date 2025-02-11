AIRLINK 186.31 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (0.75%)
Feb 11, 2025
Pakistan

Special persons: CM launches project to provide assistive devices

Published February 11, 2025

LAHORE: On the special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a special project has been launched to provide assistive devices to the differently-abled persons in the province, in order to bring ease and comfort in their lives. Receipt of applications under the Project has started.

The CM said, “Wheelchairs will be provided free of cost to special people deprived of transportation capacity to facilitate their movement. Special hearing aids will be provided to hearing impaired people. Provision of hearing aids will increase hearing and speaking ability of special people.”

She highlighted, “Applications for the assistive devices can be submitted online from home through an online portal adwc.punjab.gov.pk, for which CNIC of the disabled person, a form and a disability certificate issued by the District Disability Assessment Board will be required. The potential applicants can also call a dedicated helpline 1312 for seeking the needed information.”

The chief minister said, “Special persons are very special and valuable. We will definitely fulfill our promise of rehabilitation and improvement of special persons. Pakistan’s first public sector autism center for special persons will be completed soon.”

