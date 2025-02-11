GCU holds International Punjabi Conference

FAISALABAD: Government College University Faisalabad successfully organized two-day International Punjabi Conference, bringing together prominent intellectuals, scholars, and cultural ambassadors from across the globe. Experts from the USA, Canada, the UK, and India gathered to discuss the preservation, promotion, and academic study of Punjabi language, literature, and culture.

The conference theme was “Jaggat Geer Akath”, the conference focused on Punjabi identity, literature, folklore, and linguistic research. It featured panel discussions, research paper presentations, book launches, poetry readings, theatrical performances, and music sessions—all aimed at reinforcing the importance of Punjabi as a vibrant and evolving language.

The conference saw participation from renowned Punjabi scholars, authors, and artists, including Dr Rauf Azam Vice-Chancellor, GC University Faisalabad, Dr Zakir Hussain, former VC GCUF, Dr Asma Ghulam Rasool, Head of Punjabi Department, Bainish Fatima Director General Punjab Institute of Language Art & Culture Lahore, Dr Saima Batool and Dr Maryam Sarfraz from Lahore College for Women University, Ajab Singh Chatha and Balwinder Kaur Chatha (Canada), Sardool Singh and Santokh Singh (UK) Dr Charanjit Singh, Govt College Amritsar, Dr Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Govt College University Lahore. S Gurmit Singh Malhi, nephew of Shaheed Bhagat Singh graced the event.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf Azam emphasised the need for collective efforts in promoting Punjabi as a mother tongue. He highlighted how conferences like these play a crucial role in passing on linguistic and cultural heritage to younger generations.

On this occasion Dr Asma Ghulam Rasool, Chairperson of the Punjabi Department, stated that Punjabi intellectuals and scholars must actively work towards educating the masses about the historical and cultural significance of their language. She encouraged young scholars to engage with Punjabi literature and contribute to its evolution.

Attendees and speakers hailed the event as a milestone in the preservation and promotion of Punjabi language and culture, ensuring that Punjabi remains a thriving linguistic identity for generations to come.

