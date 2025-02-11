‘Only 0.22pc being spent on higher education’: Centre, provinces have to play their role in boosting budget: HEC chief

LAHORE: Higher Education Commission of Pakistan Chairman Prof Dr Mukhtar Ahmed on Monday said that only 0.22% is being spent on higher education in Pakistan, for which the federal and provincial governments have to play a role in increasing the budget.

He was addressing a seminar on “Higher Education in Pakistan: Governance, Finance and Quality,” organized by Punjab University Institute of Education & Research and Academia.

Mukhtar said higher education sector in Pakistan is facing issues like governance and quality which are related to financial matters. He said that many universities in Pakistan are facing difficulties to pay salaries and pensions, and even electricity bills. He said that to deal with these issues, teachers should focus on their responsibilities instead of negative politics.

He said that universities should strictly follow the rules and regulations to improve the academic matters of affiliated colleges. He said that instead of blaming each other, we should work together to increase the skills of the talented youth of Pakistan. He said that industrialists should also be made members of the Academic Council for changes in the curriculum according to the requirements of the modern era.

Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association President Dr Amjad Abbas Magsi said that the no role of HEC in the appointment of vice chancellors from universities across the country has proven to be harmful. He said that for more than two years, universities in Punjab and other provinces continued to work on ad hoc basis without Vice Chancellors, which led to financial and administrative problems. He said that governance, economy and quality cannot improve without promoting merit and credibility. He said that the enactment of legislation for the appointment of non-PhDs in Sindh universities is a regrettable act. He said that attempts are being made to reduce the role of teachers in universities in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as well. He said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is doing a good job in the province, but more steps are needed to uplift the higher education sector. He said that there is no permanent Chairman of PHEC since six months; this is also problematic for the higher education sector.

CEO Knowledge Streams & former Executive Director HEC Dr Sohail Naqvi, said that annual publications in Pakistan have reached almost 40 thousand but are completely ineffective for the society. He said that the HEC has no role in the appointment of Vice Chancellors in universities. He said that universities are a place for the community of scholars and if the lawmakers and the implementers work together, a better system can develop. He said that it is regrettable that only 1.4% of GDP is being spent on education in Pakistan. He said that the youth of Pakistan are very talented and this is her biggest asset.

Dr Qayyum shed light on the history, educational and research activities of the IER. He said that promoting education according to modern requirements is the priority of the institution. He said that Times Higher Education has ranked the subject of education as the first in Pakistan in terms of subjects, which is the result of our best policies. He said that after the 18th Amendment, the responsibility of education has been entrusted to the provinces, but HEC and PHEC will have to establish strong links for the improvement of the education system.

PU DG State and Security Dr Rehan Sadiq Sheikh, Director Sports Dr Muhammad Shabbir Sarwar, Muhammad Ibrahim Qazi, faculty members and a large number of students were present.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025