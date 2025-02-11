AIRLINK 190.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (1.98%)
Pakistan Print 2025-02-11

Nawaz, CM meet MPAs from Lahore Division: Public welfare projects, future political strategies discussed

Recorder Report Published February 11, 2025 Updated February 11, 2025 08:02am

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (N) President Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met members of the Punjab Assembly belonging to the Lahore Division during which matters pertaining to public welfare projects and future political strategies were discussed.

The participants paid tribute to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s strives on undertaking development works and public welfare projects in Punjab.

These projects included Suthra Punjab, Kisan Card, Green Tractor Scheme, modern agricultural machinery, provision of Honhaar Scholarship programme, construction and rehabilitation of roads, Dhee Rani programme, upgradation of basic and rural health centres along with revamping entire health system in the province.

President PML-N Nawaz Sharif, while speaking to the assembly members, expressed the hope that Pakistan would “take off” once again and acknowledged that Shehbaz Sharif is working very hard to change the destiny of our dear homeland. He noted that after a long time, happiness and satisfaction are clearly visible among the people in Lahore and Punjab.

The president PML-N underscored that whenever PML-N comes into power, our country makes rapid progress. He said that if Pakistan had not been derailed and the journey of the 1990s had continued, the country would have been much further ahead in terms of development and progress. He said that reduction in inflation has given the general public a sigh of relief. Nawaz Sharif added that the policy rate decreasing from 22 to 12 percent is a sign of positive economic improvement alongwith moving in the right direction.

The Assembly Members acknowledged that every sector of Punjab province is moving towards progress and development in a short span of one year and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the pride of Punjab. They added that PM Shehbaz Sharif and CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set a new bright example of Pakistan’s development, progress and public service.

They said that the traditions of both Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are being carried out in an unprecedented and remarkable manner adding that culture thrives only during PML-N’s tenure of government.

They further commented that whenever PML-N comes into power, the country attains development, progress and prosperity in every sector. They further said that CM Maryam Nawaz has initiated an exemplary precedent of reforming the governance system by introducing a transparent system of e-tendering in Punjab.

They said that the journey of equal and quality development is swiftly moving forward on the basis of merit in the province. They said that construction of the “Wagah Tourism Corridor” is an exemplary initiative of the Punjab government. The rejoice of the people of Punjab province is returning once again.

The chief minister while addressing the Assembly Members said, “Whenever the names of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif come up, we have to set an example of public service.”

Senior party leaders Senator Pervez Rashid, Rana Sanaullah, Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb and Rashid Nasrullah were also present in the meeting.

Samiullah Khan, Ghazali Saleem Butt, Muhammad Riaz, Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, Khawaja Imran Nazir, Sohail Shaukat Butt, Malik Muhammad Waheed, Khawaja Salman Rafique, Malik Ghulam Habib Awan and Chaudhry Muhamnad Nawaz, Malik Asad Ali Khokhar, Malik Shahbaz Ali Khokhar, Imran Javed, Rana Rashid Minhas, Muhammad Ans Mehmood, Irfan Shafi Khokhar, Bilal Yasin, Marghoob Ahmed, Malik Faisal Ayub Khokhar also participated in the meeting.

Nawaz Sharif Maryam Nawaz CM Punjab PMLN public welfare projects Punjab MPAs political strategies

